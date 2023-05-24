Natalie Portman addresses ‘expectations’ at Cannes as women adhere to unspoken dress code





Natalie Portman addresses the unspoken rules that women face in society and at a particular event. On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her new film May December at the Cannes Film Festival, noting that the cinematic theme of femininity on stage was relevant to the French event itself. Interpreting femininity is … something that really interests me a lot, she told a press conference For the movie. The different ways we as women are supposed to behave on this festival, even compared to men. How were we supposed to look, how were we supposed to behave. She added: Expectations are different for you all the time, and that affects your behavior. Whether you buy into it or reject it or do something in between, you are definitely defined by the social restrictions that weigh on you. Portman says the different roles we play in different settings are of particular interest to director Todd Haynes, whose 2015 film Carol also tackled this idea. Natalie Portman said the theme of her new film was relevant to the Cannes Film Festival and its expectations for women. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press Ironically, several women were would have refused entry to Carol’s Cannes premiere that year because they weren’t wearing high-heeled shoes. Filmmaker Asif Kapadia, for example, said that his wife had been briefly turned away. I think everyone should wear flats, to be honest, actress Emily Blunt said in response to the news at the time, calling it very disappointing. In the years following Carol’s premiere, some festival-goers began pushing back on the apparent expectations of events for women. Julia Roberts walked barefoot on the Cannes red carpet in 2016, while Kristen Stewart publicly ditched her Christian Louboutin heels in 2018. Portman made his comments over the weekend as Cate Blanchett appeared barefoot at the festival and Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in flip flops. Speaking alongside Portman, May December co-star Julianne Moore shared her own thoughts on the gender divide. Women are not a minority group. Were 50% of the world’s population. So it’s important to be treated as such, Moore said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/natalie-portman-addresses-expectations-at-cannes-as-women-buck-unspoken-dress-code_n_646cde84e4b06749be16e0c1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos