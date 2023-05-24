Non-binary Sam Brinton will be placed in men’s prison





Former non-binary nuclear official Sam Brinton is to be placed in a men’s prison in Maryland pending shipment to Virginia for suitcase theft. A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy told the Post on Tuesday that Brinton is in “pre-placement” custody at the county jail and is expected to be housed with the “general population” of the men’s jail next week. Under Montgomery County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department policy, inmates are treated and housed based on their biological sex. The policy states, “Although the MCDOCR does not consider anatomical changes caused by hormone therapy to be changes that constitute anatomical sex reassignment, the classification of an arrested/detained person will depend on whether the arrested person /detainee has male or female genitalia, if there is a management or security issue with them, and if their health and safety can be assured. “Once an inmate is classified, they will be assigned a housing assignment based on that classification.” Brinton, 35, who uses the pronouns them/them was arrested at their home last week and faces charges from Grand Larceny for the alleged theft of a suitcase belonging to a Tanzanian fashion designer at the domestic airport Ronald Reagan. The designer, Asya Khamsin, said she lost her luggage, which included her one-of-a-kind dresses created for a fashion show, at Ronald Reagan National Airport in March 2018.





Former nuclear chief Sam Brinton will be incarcerated in a Maryland men’s prison ahead of Grand Larceny’s charges for alleged thefts of suitcases. Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Trevor Project





Brinton allegedly stole a suitcase of clothes from Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin. Instagram/Asya Khamsin She posted photos online of herself wearing the clothes and then of Brinton wearing what appeared to be the same designs. The Biden appointee, who was fired after two different baggage theft cases were filed against her in Minnesota and Las Vegas, is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Center until she appears before a judge on June 14. Arrest records show Brinton was arrested May 17 at the 700 block of College Parkway as a fugitive from justice and is being held without bond.





Brinton is currently in “pre-placement” custody at Montgomery County Jail. LVMPD





Brinton, who identifies as non-binary, will be placed in the “general population” next week. Sam Brinton/Instagram Peter Hansen, Khamzin’s attorney, told the Post that his client provided authorities with information about the clothing as part of the police investigation. Khazmin also told The Post in a February interview that she was “confused” after seeing photos of Brinton apparently wearing her designs at events when they made international headlines for the other two flights. Brinton’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment from The Post on Tuesday.





Brinton was reportedly caught driving away with a woman’s luggage at a Las Vegas airport. 8NewsNow.com Brinton, who served as deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste in the Office of Nuclear Energy, was fired in December after he was filmed walking away with women’s luggage at airports Minnesota and Las Vegas. Brinton had settled both cases and escaped jail before being re-arrested last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/23/non-binary-sam-brinton-will-be-placed-in-mens-jail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos