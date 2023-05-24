Montgomery County Go Red For Women First Responders Luncheon and Fashion Show Held in the Woods





On Friday, May 19, 2023, the Montgomery County Go Red For Women Luncheon and First Responder Fashion Show to benefit the American Heart Association was held at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott & Convention Center. See photos of the event on Hello Woodlands Facebook page: Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women about their number one killer: cardiovascular disease. The Go Red for Women experience continues to be the cornerstone of the Go Red for Women movement in local communities. This inspiring gathering focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke, sharing stories of people affected by this issue, and raising much-needed funds to support research and education initiatives. The American Heart Association (AHA) continues to innovate to ensure all women are aware of their risk for heart disease and empower them to take control of their well-being. Good heart health is a journey, not a destination, and Go Red for Women wants to walk hand-in-hand with women at every age and stage as a trusted health partner. AHA also works tirelessly to accelerate science, advance public health policy, and engage more women in research and STEM—all thanks to supporters like you. The 2022-2023 Montgomery County Go Red for Women Luncheon Co-Chairs were Lonny Soza, President of Post Oak Motor Cars, and Elvira Graham. Sponsored by CVS Health and the Post Oak Collection, this year’s Montgomery County Go Red for Women Luncheon celebrated the Go Red for Women movement, local accomplishments, and championed Lonny and Elviras’ mission to improve the heart health of women and create a world of healthier lives for all. Advertisement Advertisement



