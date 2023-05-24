WWD: Opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Weeks reserved for Louis Vuitton





– Advertisement – Louis Vuitton’s new menswear direction under creative director Pharrell Williams will debut June 20 at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, ahead of schedule. The highly anticipated event will be a highlight of the menswear showcase, which will feature 43 shows and 38 presentations. Among the newcomers to the official fashion show calendar is Burç Akyol, one of the nine finalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers. The winner of the LVMH prize will be announced on June 7. Other brands featured on the official runway calendar include Givenchy, Dior, Loewe and Hermès. Saint Laurent and Céline will not be showing this season. According to a recent announcement, Louis Vuitton will unveil its new menswear direction under creative director Pharrell Williams sooner than expected. The highly anticipated event will take place on Tuesday, June 20 at 8:30 p.m., the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. As a rule, Vuitton shows the Thursday of the men’s calendar, making it a break from tradition. The event is set to be a highlight of the menswear showcase, which is due to run from June 20-25. This season, the showcase will feature 43 shows and 38 presentations, compared to 39 shows and 37 presentations at the same time. year. – Advertisement – Among the newcomers to the official fashion show calendar is Burç Akyol, one of the nine finalists for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers. Akyol founded his unisex label in 2019 after stints at Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Esteban Cortázar. The winner of the LVMH prize, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, will be announced on June 7. New to the calendar of presentations are 4SDesigns, the brand founded by New York designer Angelo Urrutía, one of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2023 finalists, and Lagos Space Programme, the brand of Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson, which comes to win the International Woolmark Prize. They will be joined by Japanese designer Shinpei Yamagishi’s brand, Bed JW Ford, which has already been a guest at the Pitti Uomo show in Florence, and CREOLE, the fluid French brand founded by designer Vincent Frédéric Colombo, known for his night club. The Creole. With Rick Owens at 12.30pm on June 22, Givenchy at 2.30pm the same day, Dior at 2.30pm on June 23, Loewe at noon on June 24 followed by Hermès at 3pm, the week will have its fair share of top brands. Also present on the official parade program, Wales Bonner, Amiri, Dries Van Noten, Ami Alexandre Mattiussi, Junya Watanabe, Paul Smith, Comme des Garçons, Kenzo, KidSuper, Marine Serre, Sacai and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, among others. – Advertisement – Rhude will be back after being absent last season, following the announcement of creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor’s departure from Bally, where he did double duty. Among those absent this season are Saint Laurent, which plans to show its menswear collection in Berlin on June 12, and Céline. Its artistic director Hedi Slimane… All in all, Paris Men’s Fashion Week is meant to be an exciting showcase of the latest trends and creations in men’s fashion. With Louis Vuitton’s highly anticipated unveiling of its new menswear direction under creative director Pharrell Williams, the event is sure to be a highlight of the week. Additionally, the showcase will feature a range of new and established designers, as well as leading brands, making this an exciting time for the fashion industry.

