ABC star sparks fashion frenzy with thigh-high wedding dress

ABC journalist Grace Tobin went on a fashion frenzy after tying the knot with her boyfriend Tom in Brisbane over the weekend.

The notoriously private star, who is a two-time Walkley Prize-winning investigative journalist, was supported at the ceremony by a number of media stars, including Channel Nine’s Sylvia Jeffreys.

Grace eschewed a traditional wedding dress for the nuptials, opting instead for a thigh-high mini dress that showed off her trim pins.

The beaming bride looked stunning in the unconventional dress, which featured puffy sleeves and an elegant, eye-catching design.

Grace wore her slightly wavy blonde tresses and opted for a bright make-up style for her big day, while Tom donned a traditional three-piece suit.

The unique dress wowed fans online, with one writing, “You look absolutely stunning Grace.”

‘Beautiful, congratulations!’ springs another. ‘Please let me know where your dress is from!’

“What a beautiful wedding dress,” wrote another enthusiastic fan.

Sylvia took to Instagram to share photos of the pair.

‘The radiant bride and groom. Thank you for sharing your magical day with us. It was simply the best,” she captioned the photos.

A number of Grace’s many friends from the Sydney media scene commented on the stunning photos.

‘Congratulations Grace and Tom Stunning!’ wrote Tracy Vo, ex-Today star.

‘Oh how divine! Congratulations to your beautiful bride!!’ Alison Ariotti added.

In other photos, Grace stood alongside Sylvia and her friends Katie Buxton, Charlotte Dunn and Jill McCormick.

Grace is originally from Brisbane but moved to Sydney after a stint as a court reporter in the Queensland area. She is now working on Four Corners.