Gen Z has canceled skinny jeans, here’s what’s replacing them





Here’s the skinny on the latest fashion trend. TikTok men have finally figured out that skinny jeans are an asshole. Which is to say, they came out, uncool, cringe-worthy, totally yesterday. Gen Z once denounced skinny jeans for women, and now men are following suit by swapping their skinny jeans for baggier pants to much applause. In the latest TikTok trend, men are showing off their style transformations after ridding their wardrobe of the dreaded jeans. Content creator Marco Corradi has revealed how his fashion sense has improved after ditching skinny jeans, opting for wider leg pants, cargo pants and relaxed jeans.





TikTokers show off style before and after ditching skinny jeans. mmcorradi/Tiktok





This TikTok creator is now opting for earth tones and baggier pants. mmcorradi/Tiktok Captioned “POV: You’ve finally stopped wearing skinny jeans”, the video features Corradi wearing distressed skinny jeans before cutting a snippet of her style after throwing them away. Now, he wears earth-toned pants and loose, light-wash denim, paired with lightweight white t-shirts, neutral-hued sweaters and relaxed shirts. The clip has racked up over 22 million views as thousands of viewers praised her style evolution. “All men need this transformation,” commented one user, who garnered over 96,000 likes. “Tips for guys: please don’t wear skinny jeans,” another person added. “I don’t understand why skinny jeans were the thing for so long, they were so bad,” wrote another, while others said Corradi’s style now seemed “timeless.”





TikTok men show off their awesome style evolutions after switching up their pants fashion. ethantglenn / Tiktok





Users in the comments hailed the new fashion as “timeless”. ethantglenn / Tiktok In fact, dozens of other men are ditching the skinny for the sophisticated, as women plead for “all men” to jump on the trend. “Hope this inspires all men,” one person commented. a video from designer Ethan Glenn. “The biggest sartorial transition. it was like a whole new world,” another praised. “This should be a public service announcement,” someone else agreed. A woman even shared the progress of her boyfriend’s pants, taking credit for being her personal stylist. Viewers championed the creator for “doing God’s work” and “changing lives”.





A man’s girlfriend applauded his outfits which she helped organize. nataliezacek/Tikto





She applauded her boyfriend’s transformation into TikTok. nataliezacek/Tikto





Neutral tones and lighter looks pay homage to the loose fashion worn by men in the 90s. nataliezacek/Tikto Perhaps it’s an ode to the retro trends of recent times: short-sleeved button-up shirts, baggy bottoms, chunky sneakers, oversized sweaters. This new version pays tribute to 90s dad fashion in all its slouch glory. It also coincides with the resurgence of Y2K flip phones, low rise jeans, and oh my god tramp stamps. Because these days, the eye sore of a millennial is a Gen Z killer. The younger generation who like to don lingerie and sheer mesh for girls’ nights out declared skinny jeans unfashionable two years ago, while banging side partsnicknaming blonde “cheugy” and canceling the thumbs-up emoji. But Levi’s general manager Chip Bergh told the insider in January that skinny jeans, while supposedly uncool now, will never be obsolete. “Skinny jeans aren’t going anywhere anytime soon,” Bergh said at the time.

