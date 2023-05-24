Nordstrom fashion deals that could sell out before summer





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services. Updating your wardrobe for the summer? The time to shop is now, people! You want to be style ready for those hot, sunny days from day one. Another reason to shop now is that your favorite items might sell out before summer even starts, especially those with bargains. Shop our Nordstrom favorites below while they’re still here! Benefits: Available in two shades of pink

An elevated version of a t-shirt

Can dress up or down Benefits: 93% cotton with 7% elastane for added stretch

Machine wash, tumble dry

The Tan Cobblestone color is very versatile

Pockets! Benefits: For sale in three colors

Flattering high waist

97% cotton, 3% elastane Benefits: Four-way stretch

The long silhouette can be used as a top

Ideal for yoga/studio workouts Benefits: For sale in three colors

Puff straps are fashionable and comfortable

Adjustable back strap Benefits: Airy blend of linen and rayon

Loose and relaxed silhouette

Can be worn open or closed Benefits: For sale in two colors

cute heart accent

Over $100 off! Benefits: Pockets!

Fluid cut

Refreshing viscose material Benefits: lovely design

gold plating

Will be compliment magnets Benefits: Spacious flap pockets

Neither too short nor too long

