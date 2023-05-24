Saint Xavier University helps students dress for success





A new resource at Saint Xavier’s University in Chicago is helping students dress for the jobs they want. Champs Career Closet provides students with access to business casual clothing to use for job and internship interviews. Staff members have been developing the idea in recent months as a way to help students who might be struggling to afford a new suit, shoes, belt and bag. But the closet is for all students, and they are looking for donations from across the community. I think we want to provide students with professional attire regardless of their financial situation, said Angela Pirlott, an associate professor of psychology and a member of the university’s Center for SUCCESS, which provides students with academic and career development assistance. For me personally, there’s a lot of consumerism in our culture, so there was this kind of environmental benefit that people could donate their clothes directly to a student. Donations can include button-down shirts, blouses, dress pants, blazers, suits, tie belts, dress shoes, purses, purses, and briefcases. They also need equipment, such as hangers and clothes racks. Papers can be dropped off at the university in Warde Academic Building A-209, the Career Closet site. Student volunteers from SXU’s Schmitt Scholars group helped organize and sort clothes for the Career Closet, and several students found the clothes they needed. Hopefully in the future there will be student volunteers, so they can help maintain services for students, Pirlott said. Donations come from a variety of sources, Pirlott said, including faculty and staff. A student asked a local dry cleaner for unclaimed items and received dress clothes, as well as a nonprofit thrift store in Wisconsin where her mother volunteers. Anything they don’t sell, they give to us, Pirlott said. Were looking to find similar partnerships in Chicago in the South Side area. Southtown Daily Twice a week News from the southern suburbs delivered every Monday and Wednesday Deborah Beal, director of the Center for SUCCESS, which helped organize the venture, said the university has a large population of first-generation students and other students simply don’t have the resources. It can be expensive trying to find suitable clothing for interviews and work life, and you may not have a wardrobe for it, Beal said. We just wanted to be able to give students a little push and help them prepare. This gives students confidence. Jennifer Franco, the center’s employer engagement and internship coordinator and fellow project organizer, said the Closet opened just in time for the busy internship and employer interview season. During the summer, many of our internships become available, she says. Employers have said that if a student doesn’t dress a certain way, they’re more likely not to make it to the next round of interviews. Franco helped secure financing for the closet from real estate agent Michael Applegate, who donated the money for hangers, clothes racks, shelves, a mirror and a clothes steamer, and through an employee resource group that created a clothing fundraiser. I’m just very happy that this initiative is coming to life, she said. Janice Neumann is a freelance journalist for the Daily Southtown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/daily-southtown/ct-sta-champs-career-closet-st-0525-20230523-6ejf6tkv7beilgn43uk3fffepm-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos