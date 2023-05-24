A woman in a pink dress steals a $120,000 tractor, Florida police say. And then it got weird





A woman in a pink dress is accused of carrying out a series of bizarre robberies in a rural Florida community, one of which involved riding someone $120,000 John Deere Tractor, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear why the 46-year-old wanted the tractor, but detectives note it wasn’t the weirdest thing caught during the party. According to an affidavit, bed sheets, jeans, toiletries, camouflage boots, several packets of frozen venison and a bottle of wine were also stolen from a home. The woman is also accused of having slept in the bed of a victim. At last count, (the suspect) was facing 3 misdemeanors and 35 felonies (with more possible), the sheriff’s office said. Investigators say the crimes took place May 6 in the Kathleen area, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa. A neighbor was the first to report something suspicious after seeing a woman in a pink dress driving a tractor in the area, officials say. It’s not often you see a woman stealing a John Deere tractor while wearing a pink dress, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. A farm property manager managed to arrest (the suspect) when the tractor, a nice big John Deere 6120R model, stalled, the sheriff’s office said. Then deputies arrived and arrested her. They found the woman had a knife with a 5-inch blade, as well as credit/debit cards, social security cards, a driver’s license and a dental card, officials said. The suspect became enraged when deputies tried to put her in a patrol car, the sheriff’s office said. She kicked and insulted deputies, and even issued a death threat or two, officials said. Charges in the case include: grand theft, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unlawful possession, possession of a concealed weapon and battery on a law enforcement officer, officials said. Lightning strikes man seconds before he plunges off roof and dies, Florida cops say Two rare Galapagos tortoises stolen in Florida have been found. One is dead, say the cops Florida high school teachers row ends in jail, deputies say

