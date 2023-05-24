Selling Sunset Season 6: The Most Exaggerated Fashion Moments





The ladies of sell sunset gave a whole new meaning to workwear. Over the years, the cast has turned heads with their fashion choices and Season 6 is no different. Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa (born Young), Chelsea Lazkani and newcomers Well you knew And Nicole Young showed homes, closed deals and attended meetings in cut-out dresses, miniskirts, towering platform heels and out-of-this-world glamour. Emma, ​​31, showed some skin in episode 2 in a bright green two-piece paired with a Bottega Venetas Jodie handbag as she chatted with Chelsea, 30, who opted for a bubblegum pink trench coat from Kwaidan Editions. During the same episode, Chelsea, who joined the Season 5 cast, dazzled the Oppenheim Group office in a mini dress covered in colorful starfish. Elsewhere in the season, Heather 35, showed off her pregnant belly in a fuchsia dress that featured a completely open back as Smith looked like a trophy in a metallic duster jacket over a denim corset and high waisted pants. (El Moussa welcomed her first child a son with her husband Tarek El Moussa in January. The Flipping 101 host, 41, is also the father of daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina room [ne Haack].) Chrishell, 41, also took a number of fashion risks, rocking a plunging pink dress in Episode 3 as she toured a seaside home alongside Chelsea and Emma. Chelsea talked about the molded over-the-top wardrobe via TikTok following the season premiere on May 19. We don’t have a wardrobe or glam budget, she explained. It’s very classic in reality TV. You come as you wish. On Selling Sunset, we definitely end up for you all. We are definitely glam girls. We like to bring fashion, so we’re glamorous to film, for the most part and it’s out of our pockets. The Netflix star added: Nobody pays for our glam. Nobody pays for our outfits. Some girls have stylists. Me niether. I dress and do my hair myself. That’s why if you see me looking crazy, it’s my fault and my fault alone. In the real world, however, I’ll probably pull on a hoodie and chill around the house. In addition to fashion, Season 6 delivered drama as the women of the high-end realtor competed for friendships, careers and more. Tiesi, 32, raised his eyebrows over his relationship with Nick Cannon who she shares her Legendary son with but not all of the fuss had a negative tone. Heather’s pregnancy and Chrishell’s romance with Return G were also major storylines. (THE Dancing with the stars alum and the 29-year-old musician announced their surprise wedding in May.) Keep scrolling to see the wildest fashion moments from sell sunset season 6:

