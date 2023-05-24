Why is it fashionable to despise fashion at the Cannes Film Festival?

In the iconic Devil Wears Prada scene, Anne Hathaway’s Andy giggles as Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, shaped by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, deliberates over a belt buckle for the fashion spread in their magazine. Andy condescendingly calls it ‘stuff’ and Miranda claps back with the ‘cerulean’ monologue, explaining how fashion is ‘millions of dollars and countless jobs’ and dictates the choices made by everyone – including those who consider above these sartorial influences.

In real life too, it’s considered “fashionable” not to care what you wear and if you’re someone who cares about your fashion choices, the “ditzy” and “shallow” labels follow suit. The fashion show on the rarest of red carpets, at the Croisette during the Cannes film festival is followed by judgment. This year again, Nandita Das and Vivek Agnihotri, two people whose cinematographic choices are poles apart, united on the same front – that Cannes is for cinema and not for fashion.

This conversation comes up almost every year when several Indian celebrities walk the red carpet at Cannes and although our representation as one of the biggest film producing countries in the world is less than noticeable, the red carpet photos are splashed all over the media. But here’s the question: why is showcasing fashion on one of the world’s most recognized platforms a mistake, and how does it devalue cinema? Just like cinema, fashion is an art form and has existed long before movies were born. The use of heels in footwear dates back to the 18th century, and they were first introduced in men’s fashion. Corsets date back to the 15th century and while one can judge the comfort (or lack thereof) of this type of fashion, its existence goes back much further than many modern art forms.

Aishwarya Rai, Mrunal Thakur and Urvashi Rautela at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes, like many other film festivals and destinations around the world, is known for its extravagant red carpet looks. The festival has been in existence for 76 years and is the second oldest film festival in the world, after Venice, and throughout its history the festival’s fashion has been just as remarkable as its films. Princess Diana’s long flowing gown by Catherine Walker at the 1987 edition of the festival was a sight to behold. Grace Kelly, who was known for her impeccable fashion sense, wowed everyone when she walked the carpet with director Alfred Hitchcock in 1977. Elizabeth Taylor was nothing short of royalty when she walked the carpet in 1957 wearing a crown.

With the kind of attention the festival receives, it’s a chance for people around the world to display a bit of their culture and the days before social media, where every photo clicked on the red carpet was part of the history of the festival. , those choices mattered. So when Vidya Balan and Sharmila Tagore, or even Deepika Padukone wearing sarees on this rug is a statement. But even when Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Sarah Ali Khan choose not to wear an Indian outfit, it deserves just as much attention.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Many Indian celebrities who walk the red carpet in Cannes are there because of their association with a fashion or beauty brand and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of them. Sure, she’s one of India’s hottest movie actresses, but Aishwarya’s recurring presence at the festival is due to her association with Loreal. And the same goes for many other international celebrities who are there to represent the brand they have been hired to promote and what better place to promote your brand than the widely photographed Cannes red carpet? Over the past few years, brands have become more varied and now beverage and social media brands have also entered the scene, which is why you see more social media influencers on the red carpet alongside many actors. movies.

For those who argue that films at Cannes should be the talking point of the festival rather than the looks of the red carpet, it should be understood that the films shown at the festival, with the exception of those that will eventually have a big worldwide release like The Moonflower Slayers, are generally unavailable to millions of moviegoers around the world. For example, for a movie buff in Delhi, the chances of catching a Swedish film that has only played at prestigious festivals are very limited, but the red carpet, on the other hand, seems to be becoming everyone’s talking point with Instagram. Fashion is way more accessible than movies and that might be one of the many reasons why discussing red carpet looks is easier than discussing a movie that isn’t even in his reach.

Deepika Padukone was one of the jury members at Cannes 2022. (Photo: AP)

With the exception of the Met Gala and the few recognized Fashion Weeks, there aren’t many global events featuring celebrities where fashion is supposed to be front and center, but fashion gets at most a particular attention. Unlike any other art form, this art form is all around us. Not just for celebrities, fashion also occupies an important place in our daily lives. Whether it’s deciding what to wear each morning or deciding on an outfit for a wedding where you might not even know anyone, most readers here spent more than a few minutes on their fashion picks each day. of their life.

Movies and fashion don’t compete for attention. Even when discussing the red carpet looks of Indian celebrities, it is a celebratory moment for the many designers and craftsmen who have put in hundreds of hours to create this, and like any form of art, it deserves his time.