Indigenous fashion shows off in Kununurra amid big dreams for the emerging scene





At dusk, in an outback city park, under the glow of lights wrapped around eucalyptus and boab trees, models strut along a makeshift track. Rhiana Cherrabun’s dress, top, hat and necklace combine contrasting pinks, greens and blues. But it’s the imagery embedded in her clothing that has deep resonance for local models and designers in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. Rhiana Cherrabun models an outfit in vibrant colors. ( ) Buzzing after a photoshoot, the 25-year-old describes what’s pictured on her top. “The white triangles represent the hills, so the beautiful mountain ranges we have in our country,” says a woman from Gija. “The blue represents water because we are blessing water and then the boab represents us as the people of the Kimberley.” The Boonkaj Fashion Show is part of this week’s Ord Valley Muster, a festival that showcases the region’s native culture, pastoral heritage and renowned landscapes. The drawings paint a picture of the distinctive landscape of the East Kimberley. ( ) Designs rooted in nature The next day, artist Dora Griffiths happily reflects on the success of the event at Waringarri Aboriginal Arts, Kununurra, where the clothes were created. The Miriwoong-Ngarinyman woman says that modern clothing perpetuates ancient knowledge. “That idea came from my mother, Peggy Griffiths,” she says. “She wanted to show her works of bush medicine and bush food through other mediums to show the younger generation what to look for when out in the countryside, fishing, hunting and camping. “It made us proud to have young girls as models because they had never had the chance to do these things before.” Dora Griffiths wears a shawl she designed depicting spinifex plants found throughout the outback. ( ) Fashion show paves the way for young people Ms Griffith is one of a group of Indigenous artists who hope to start selling the pieces online in the coming months and capitalize on the growing awareness, both in Australia and overseas, of First Nations fashion. Their goal is to create a sustainable economic enterprise that can continue for generations to come. Indigenous elders in Kununurra use fashion to connect with the younger generation. ( ) Ms Cherrabun says designing and modeling clothes was a modern way for young Indigenous people to express their culture, in a part of Australia where the Western world and ancient traditions and customs merge. “It’s a big thing. I’m going to get a little personal here, but it’s a white man’s world out there, so we can’t move forward without working together,” she says. “As Indigenous artists, sending artwork into the fashion industry is like a novelty for younger generations. Few kids these days want to sit down and paint on the board. . “Fashion is about young people, so we try to reach all young people because they are the ones who are going to be the next leaders.” The Ord Valley Muster Festival also showcases Indigenous music and dance, storytelling, food, and the region’s diversity of artistic styles. Local news straight to your inbox ABC Kimberley will deliver a summary of the week’s news, stories and photos every Tuesday. Sign up to stay connected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-24/indigenous-fashion-in-kununurra/102381396 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos