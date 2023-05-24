Fashion
Poppy Delevingne wears a silver sequin dress at the Chopard gala in Cannes
Poppy Delevingne appears busty in a very plunging silver sequin dress at the Chopard Art Gala in Cannes
Poppy Delevingne showed off a plunging silver sequin dress for the Chopard Art Gala at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
The model, 37, who is the older sister of Cara Delevingne, 30, was nothing short of sensational in the scintillating number.
Her dress was held in place by tiny spaghetti straps as it showed off her impressive cleavage before gently hugging her torso and falling smoothly over the rest of her stunning figure.
Meanwhile, her signature blonde tresses were styled with a center parting and had a loose wave towards the ends.
For makeup, she opted for a nude lip with black eyeliner for a glamorous look.
Sensational: Poppy Delevingne, 37, put on a busty display in a plunging silver sequin dress for the Chopard Art Gala at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday
Glamour: Her gorgeous dress was adorned with thousands of tiny silver sequins that cascaded to the floor
She accessorized with a matching sequin necklace and diamond earrings to match the thousands of tiny sequins in her ensemble.
Following her split from husband James Cook, Poppy seemed eager to show her ex what he was missing.
He and Poppy have yet to speak publicly about their split, but reportedly called it quits early last year.
Poppy and James, who works for her family’s aerospace company, tied the knot in 2014 in a church ceremony in Knightsbridge, with sisters Cara, 30, and Chloe, 37, among his many bridesmaids of honor.
Rumors began to swirl about their marriage when James resigned as a director of his company Poppy Delevingne Limited, the company which filed accounts for his “photographic activities”.
Celebrity dating app Raya added a new account in November with photos appearing to be of James, but he never confirmed if it was his account or if someone had opened a parody account.
Along with a series of moody clichés, James describes himself as a CEO in the business and entrepreneurial sector.
He originally shared the photo on his social media in May last year alongside a birthday tribute to his wife.
Up close: Her signature blonde tresses were styled with a center parting and had a loose wave towards the ends
Style: Her dress was held in place by tiny spaghetti straps, as it showed off her impressive cleavage before gently hugging her torso
Ex: Poppy and James, who work for her family’s aerospace company, married in 2014 in a church ceremony in Knightsbridge, with sisters Cara, 30, and Chloe, 37, among her numerous bridesmaids (pictured together in 2019)
The image – which is Poppy’s latest photo on her Instagram feed – was captioned: ‘Happy birthday my love can’t wait to celebrate with you when you get home. @poppydelevingne.’
And Poppy – who is still married to her husband of eight years – was recently spotted holding hands with Prince Constantin Alexis of Greece and Denmark on a walk in west London near her home.
An eyewitness told the Daily Mail: ‘They were standing hugging and kissing in the middle of a bookstore, they certainly weren’t worried about being seen together.’
Despite the 12-year age gap between Poppy, 36, and Prince William’s godson, 24, they are thought to have been enjoying each other’s company for a while now.
