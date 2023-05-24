Fashion
Miami companies seek to change fashion consumption
MIAMI, Florida. According to a study by the University of Central Florida, the average person uses about 81 pounds of clothing per year.
In 2017 alone, the United States produced 16,890 tons of textile waste and recycled only 2,570 tons.
But a Florida company is looking to change that.
Rosanna Ceccato has over 15 years of fashion experience. She moved to Miami seven years ago and noticed a trend.
Over 80% of women think they have nothing to wear even though their wardrobes are full, and the question we asked ourselves was why? asked Ceccato.
Ceccato noticed that women who own high-end clothes usually only wear them once or twice, but they don’t want to give them up and don’t want to throw them away. Instead, they want their money to be worth it.
Women are frustrated because we know that if we try to resell these barely used clothes in second-hand clothing platforms, we will receive money. Even though our clothes have tags attached. So we prefer to keep clothes in the closet, but the fact is that eventually they will end up in landfills, Ceccato explained.
In 2019, their idea was born. Nestled in the heart of Miami, Florida is this store, Redress. And if you think it is to sell or rent. You are wrong. It’s a new business model that’s all about trading.
We discovered that people had a lot of clothes hanging in their closets but they had no money to pay their rent. Because of the pandemic, people have become smarter.
Ceccato continued, Why not trade in your barely used clothes for another piece of clothing that’s new to you?
It’s a business model that longtime client Jennifer Passariello could follow.
I had found her on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is amazing. That’s what I normally do because I give my clothes to my family and I trade with my cousins. Oh, you got a dress you don’t use? I need this, I need that. So we always trade within family and friends and I thought it was perfect now that I have a bigger closet to trade with!
How it works is you go to the Redress website and take a picture of your item. Once approved, you pay $14.99 to have a shipping label sent to you. Once Rosanna and the team have received the package, you are free to shop from the approximately 2,000 items.
Matias Hercovich said they hoped to increase their inventory to 5,000, but since August 2022, they have made 6,000 trades.
Here you can get up to 90% of your coin’s value, not in silver, but in an equivalent or even better coin. So what we offer is kind of a lifestyle. You can dress in the clothes you want, with the brands you want, constantly, shared by Hercovich.
And while this concept is sure to make you look good while helping your wallet, the real win helps reduce our fashion carbon footprint.
The problem of our consumption, the problem of fast fashion, is global, Ceccato said.
She continued, In resale platforms, these platforms gave a second life to little-used clothes. At Redress, we give eight lives to a barely used garment. So we’re really trying to change the way people consume fashion.
