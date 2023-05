These 10 Nordstrom Fashion Deals Could Sell Out Before Summer Even Starts From $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services. Updating your wardrobe for the summer? The time to shop is now, people! You want to be style ready for those hot, sunny days from day one. Another reason to shop now is that your favorite items might sell out before summer even starts, especially those with bargains. Shop our Nordstrom favorites below while they’re still here! 1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit Tee 1.STATE Rib-Knit Float-Sleeve T-Shirt in Cabaret Red at Nordstrom, size X-Large Benefits: Was $59On sale: $41You save 31% See it! Nordstrom stretch-cotton midi t-shirt dress Nordstrom Stretch Cotton Midi T-Shirt Dress in Tan Cobblestone at Nordstrom, Size Medium Benefits: Was $59On sale: $35You save 41% See it! Free People Billie pleated front chino shorts Free People Billie Pleated Front Chino Shorts in Willow at Nordstrom, Size 10 Benefits: Was $78On sale: $62You save 21% See it! Alo Real Sports Bra Alo Real Sports Bra in Chalk Blue at Nordstrom, size X-Small Benefits: Was $74On sale: $59You save 20% See it! Vionic Angelica Slingback Sandal nordstrom-mode-offers-vionic-sandal Benefits: Was $100On sale: $77You save 23% See it! Caslon Linen-Blend Relaxed Button-Down Shirt caslon(r) Linen Blend Casual Button Down Shirt in Ivory – Multi Bolinas Stripe at Nordstrom, Size Small Benefits: Was $59On sale: $44You save 25% See it! btb Los Angeles Heart Market Tote Bag btb Los Angeles Heart Market Tote Bag in Fuchsia at Nordstrom Benefits: For sale in two colors

cute heart accent

Over $100 off! Was $172On sale: $70You save 59% See it! Roxy Endless Journey Romper Roxy Endless Journey Romper in Loden Green at Nordstrom, Size Medium Benefits: Pockets!

Fluid cut

Reformation Janis Throw Blanket Reformation Janis Plaid Brown Plaid Mini Skirt at Nordstrom, Size 12 Benefits: The story continues Was $128On sale: $90You save 30% See it! Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom sale section here! Haven't finished shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: See more Us Weekly Shopping amazon-grandebrow-enhancing-serum Stop everything! This top-notch brow serum is 48% off best-7-day-weight-loss-products 7 Best Weight Loss Products on Amazon for Results in 7 Days Woman-posing-in-summer-dress-stock-photo 20 Amazon Summer Dresses for $20 or Less

