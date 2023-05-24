Pakistani fashion brand saves cost and space with customized logistics solutions





How we optimized costs and operations for our fashion client with end-to-end logistics solutions. The consumer Khaadi, a Pakistani fashion and lifestyle brand, specializes in a range of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, and homewares. The brand has 54 stores in Pakistan, UK, USA, Canada and UAE. Evolving with the times, Khaadi became a fast fashion brand in 2012. But with the brand’s new positioning came new logistical challenges. The challenge A significant number of Khaadi outlets in the UK are located in shopping centres. This gave rise to two challenges.

One of the outlets required deliveries to the front of the store, unlike the traditional curbside services provided by freight forwarders. Second, keeping excess inventory in the relatively smaller mall stores was becoming a challenge. Overstocking at outlets would not only lead to adverse financial consequences in the form of mall penalties, but also damage to brand image. The limitations encountered by the client: Load limitation of 900 kg per shipment

No flexibility to opt for partial deliveries

Expensive solution The challenge before us was to structure a new product in conjunction with our destination office and their last mile delivery contractor to meet Khaadi’s unique requirements. The solution Speed ​​is crucial in fashion logistics. When fast fashion replaces the traditional pattern of seasons, it is imperative that fashion brands follow a constant update cycle to catch up with the latest trends. This is where air freight is increasingly proving its worth. The unparalleled speed of air freight solutions makes them the ideal option for fast fashion houses and retailers. It also offers the added benefit of simple and efficient inventory management.

What worked for Khaadi with the Maersk White Glove delivery:



The result Our team was able to provide greater visibility and faster delivery while expertly handling cargo along the way. This allowed our client to save on costs while enjoying quantity flexibility that their previous courier partner was unable to provide. We moved 50 tons of cargo for Khaadi within the required delivery time while saving $50,000. Projected annual savings are estimated at $250,000. The brand also benefited from avoiding overstocking, which helped to avoid penalties and maintain brand image integrity. The client transferred all their air movements to the UK from the courier to us via the White Glove delivery product. Get customized logistics solutions for your business Contact our team of experts to find out how we can make your supply chain more efficient. Write to: [email protected].

