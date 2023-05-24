Next Paris Men’s Fashion Week will feature 42 shows headlined by Louis Vuitton





Translated by



nicola mira Published







May 24, 2023

Louis Vuitton, with its new creative director Pharrell Williams, will be the flagship show of the next Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, scheduled for June 20-25. The American pop star, who succeeded Virgil Abloh as head of men’s luxury brands, will unveil his first collection for Louis Vuitton. A major event for the flagship label of the LVMH group which, for the occasion, moved its parade to the opening slot of fashion week, on Tuesday evening June 20, as revealed by the provisional calendar recently published by the Chambre Syndicale French men’s fashion. The next June session of Paris Men’s Fashion Week will feature 42 shows – ph DM In total, 80 brands will unveil their spring-summer 2024 collection through 38 presentations and 42 fashion shows – compared to 47 in January – and a collective show by graduates of the French Institutes of Fashion Academy, scheduled for June 20. notably made its first appearance on the Parisian menswear calendar, with a show on Friday June 23. take advantage of more generous buyer budgets. The upcoming Paris fashion marathon will feature all the major luxury houses, from Louis Vuitton to Dior, Herms, Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo, as well as top brands like AMI, Marine Serre and Lemaire, and names emerging like Botter, Hed Mayner, Grace Wales Bonner, Bluemarble and EgonLab, among others. Nevertheless, the Parisian event experienced no less than eight abandonments, including those of Saint Laurent, who returned last season after five years of absence, of Maison Margiela, who made a one-off comeback during fashion week male of June. , and Casablanca, Charaf Tajer’s label, so far a regular at Paris menswear week. Also absent from the calendar are British designer Bianca Saunders and Chinese label Sankuanz, who have opted for a presentation this season, Kurdish designer Dilan Lurrs label Namacheko, and Bode. After showing for the first and only time in Paris last June, the American men’s ready-to-wear brand is indeed back in New York. However, Paris continues to be extremely attractive to emerging designers. Men’s fashion week will feature on its catwalk calendar. French designer Burc Akyol, 34, finalist for the LVMH Prize this year, will present his first show on Tuesday, June 20. Aykol, son of a Turkish tailor, studied at the French Fashion Institute. before stints in the studios of big houses like Dior, Balenciaga and Ungaro. He then created his men’s and women’s demi-couture brand in 2019. Also on the presentation side, Paris Fashion Week will welcome a host of new names. Among them are 4SDesigns, a brand produced in Italy by Salvadoran-born New York designer Angelo Urrutia; Japanese brand Bed JW Ford by designer Shinpei Yamagishi; Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson of the Logos Space Programme, recent winner of the 2023 Woolmark Prize; and the French label CREOLE (acronym for Conscience Relative lmancipation Outrepassant les Entraves) by Vincent Frdric-Colombo. The latter two will present their collections in the Sphre showroom, supported by the French Federation of Fashion and Haute Couture with the support of the public organization DEFI, which regularly highlights the work of the most promising young Parisian designers. In addition to Logos Space Program and CREOLE, five other brands have been selected for the Sphre showroom this season: Arturo Obegero, Christoph Rumpf, Jeanne Friot, Ponder.er and Valette Studio.

