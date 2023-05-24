Princess Leia’s dress among items up for sale at historic props auction – The Hollywood Reporter

Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia dress from the original star wars films, the hammer used by Tim Robbins to escape from prison Shawshank takeover and the Batpod motorcycle used by Christian Bale in The black Knight will be auctioned in June in what is billed as one of the largest memorabilia auctions in the world.

THE star wars dress, a holy grail for collectors, and the Batpod alone are valued at more than $2 million each in the live auction hosted by Propstore, the 25-year-old movie treasures and collectibles company. collection.

More than 1,400 items will be sold over three days, June 28-June 30 in Los Angeles. Day one will feature indoor auctions, open to the public, at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Online and telephone bids can be placed throughout the event.

Nothing offered at auction is likely to be as iconic and coveted as Princess Leia’s formal dress, which was screen-matched to determine its authenticity. Designed by costume designer John Mollo, who won an Oscar for his work on Star warss, it was the dress used by Fisher for the final scene of the film where Leia awards Luke Skywalker and Han solo their medals. Adding to the aura of the auction item, it is believed to be the only Leia costume known to still exist from the original film..

The ceremonial dress, with its lower neckline and unique all-over drapery on the sleeves, was also used as the basis for Leia’s look in several star wars posters, and Fisher was photographed by photographer David Steen for numerous publicity shots in the dress. Crafted from a lightweight, cream-coloured silk fabric, the suit features a concealed side zip fastening as well as hook-and-eye fasteners on the white shoulder.

The proposed Batpod is one of six designed for the production of Black Knight And The dark knight rises, with the vehicles largely driven by stuntman Jean-Pierre Goy during filming. They have also been used for many events as part of the promotion of films. This one has spent the last few years in storage at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles and has featured prominently in the Hollywood Dream Machines exhibit since 2019 and in the museum’s private vault for VIP tours. Highlights include a custom-built chassis with 31-inch Hoosier racing tires and a Honda 750 engine, as well as two plastic, resin, and fiberglass cannons attached to the front of the vehicle.

Don’t think you can just walk out of the auction room with this one, though. It is sold in a non-running “road only” condition, with the battery, fuel tank and throttle controls removed. But it comes with a metal stand for display.

With guardians of the galaxy Being hailed as one of the best Marvel movies in years and bringing the legendary trilogy to a close, there will be a lot of interest in the Light-Up Star-Lord helmet from the franchise’s first installment, released in 2014.

The helmet is described as a two-piece molded urethane resin helmet padded with foam and suede that has been hand painted with a variety of different finishes to resemble metal, inlaid with two-tone red on the outside and blue inside, lenses, and appliquéd with grid-patterned acrylic sheets on the front as well as small segments of metal tubing, screws, and mesh throughout. The pieces are secured together with strong magnets hidden inside.

According to the item description, it is labeled with stickers marked “HERO 3” and “3”, the inside of the helmet also conceals a 9V battery powered switch that illuminates the LEDs inside the lenses and a light Red LED on the right side when actuated. It’s intentionally lightly distressed to look well-worn with scuffs and scratches throughout, and a tab designed to be concealed when helmet parts are connected has broken off at the front on one side.

The item is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

Horror coins are a subset of the rabid collector’s memorabilia and this “thing” does not disappoint. From a mind-blowing scene by John Carpenter The thing comes Spider Head-Thing, inspired by actor Charles Hallahan. Designed by special effects make-up artist Rob Bottin, this static version of Spider Head-Thing was given by Bottin to Henry Alvarez, a sculptor who worked on the film, around the time filming was completed, and originally from his family. The piece is expected to be one of the most expensive items in the auction block and could cost upwards of $200,000.

Other items estimated to get the best price are:

1982s screen matching evil clown doll Fighting spiritwhich could range from $200,000 to $400,000;

a flowing coat worn by Kate Winslett in Titanicestimated between $100,000 and $200,000;

one of Harrison Ford’s costumes from blade runnerwhich can range from $80,000 to $160,000;

the rock hammer used by Tom Robbins’ character, Andy Dufresne, to escape from prison in Shawshank is one of only three films made for the 1994 film and is expected to sell between $50,000 and $100,000.

Also offered is a Ray Kinsella baseball glove autographed by Kevin Costner and matching screen and related materials from the baseball classic. field of dreams; a Jason Vorhees hockey mask matching the screen of Friday 13e Part VII: New Blood; the cracked Mjolnir hammer used by Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder; and a motorcycle from Steve McQueen’s production company.

You want more? Propstore has more. How about a distressed Harry Potter costume with glasses from 2002 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets? Or Al Pacino’s hand-annotated personal shooting script from a crime classic scarface? There’s even the shield used by Achilles, played by Brad Pitt, in the 2002 epic Swords and Sandals. Troy.

For those in the Los Angeles area, Propstore is hosting a preview exhibit at its offices in Valencia, CA by appointment from May 29 through June 20. The exhibit will include more than 80 lots, giving fans and hopeful bidders the chance to view props and costumes. of the auction up close and ask the specialists questions. (Visit propstore.com/liveauction to schedule an appointment.)

Check out the images below.

Batman hero Batpod vehicle Courtesy of the Accessories Store

Spider head from ‘The Thing’ Courtesy of the Accessories Store

Al Pacino’s “Scarface” screenplay Courtesy of the Accessories Store

Evil clown doll from ‘Poltergeist’ Courtesy of the Accessories Store

Hammer from ‘Shawshank Redemption’ Courtesy of the Accessories Store