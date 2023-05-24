MensFolioMeets Devdas The Musical Choreographer Devendra Singh

Reimagining fairy tales and fables in Broadway musical form takes a lot of imagination. Especially when you do it in Bollywood, where the stories told are either centuries old, written in many books, or refreshed in myriad ways as complete pictures across the various cinematic eras of the industry. For choreographer Devendra Singh however, it was an opportunity to play and explore the limits of the familiar especially when the story in question is Devdas, a Bengali romance novel written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and arguably the story most filmed non-epic in India.

The story depicts a tragic love triangle linking Devdas, an archetypal estranged lover; Parvati or Paro, his forbidden childhood sweetheart; and Chandramukhi, a reformed courtesan. While Devdas leaves for a few years to live and study in the city of Calcutta (now Kolkata) in the original story, some films and the musical see Devdas traveling to London for his studies, returning instead as a wealthy lawyer. He returns home to marry his childhood friend, but faces his own family’s rejection of the marital union because of a class mismatch; this leads to a descent into alcoholism, emotional deterioration, and his seeking refuge with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi.

It’s a curse and a blessing when Bollywood films are inherently steeped in the colors of song and dance, and the task is to translate them into a whole new take on Broadway music (with new songs and dances ) who will continue to travel internationally. In this specific case, Devdas even has a particularly popular adaptation featuring stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. So for Devdas the musical (who made her international debut in Singapore last month), choreographer Devendra decided to change things up a bit; read on to learn about his journey as a veteran director of the Bollywood movement, the process of adapting the book, to film and then to musical, as well as working with the star-studded cast of the Devdas the musical was like.

Hi Devendra (Debu)! Can you describe what you do for a living in 10 words or less?

I am a dance choreographer in the Bollywood industry.

How did your dance journey begin?

My journey started very young. My love for dance was inspired especially by watching Govinda, a famous actor in India who is known for his dancing skills in movies on television. He was one of my biggest inspirations growing up.

What brought you to choreography?

From an early age, and even now, dancing has always made me happy. When I perform I give my all for the performances and the more I perform the more creative ideas and choreography I started to have in my head. So it was a very natural progression for me to become a choreographer to bring all those visions to life.

Do you have a preference for performing, choreography or teaching? For what?

I’m still a performer first and foremost. Even when I teach my choreographies, I execute them with passion. That being said, being a choreographer for several great shows is extremely fulfilling because I get to do what I love and share it with so many people on such a scale.

How did you translate the text of an epic like Devdas into motion?

Bringing Devdas to life as a choreographer was certainly a difficult task. But I work above all with the emotion of a song when it comes to creating my choreographies. Likewise, with Devdas, I made sure to keep the essence of each issue intact, but I was sure to add a little personal touch.

What Indian classical dance styles have you chosen to include? Why did you choose to integrate classical Indian dance with contemporary dance in the choreography?

We kept an essence of kathak (one of the eight major classical Indian dance forms) and semi-classical because it is best used to express and bring to life some of the brilliant musical compositions. But you will also see some elements of contemporary dance, as this style brings a certain magic of flowing movements and effortlessly conveying the emotions of the performers through the dance.

What about the process? I’m sure you have to consider the script and score of the musical, and the music can be a particularly big factor in informing the way one moves; how is all of that factored into the choreography this time around? How collaborative was the process?

I think before doing any choreography, every choreographer has to understand the backstory of what happens before and after the song. Is it happy, sad or romantic? Each actor also has a different energy they bring to a play. The choreography is then organized to keep the actors in their most natural element when it comes to movement and the dancers help accentuate all the emotions with their skills.



What do you think are the pros and cons of performing an iconic epic like Devdas in a Broadway-style production?

I would say everything is a pro! When it comes to a musical, especially a Bollywood one, it’s important to keep the entertainment factor alive. And I would say Devdas has that in sheet music. From the glamorous costumes and fabulous dancers, to the incredible interpretation of each character by our extremely talented actors, I would say that we have all the ingredients for an incredible adaptation!

How did he work with the star-studded cast of Devdas the musical as? Are there any interesting episodes you can talk about?

Working with the actors has been a truly rewarding and satisfying journey. I have to say, each actor brings a lot of different and exciting things to the table. All the actors allow their bodies to move a lot, so I’m delighted to see that even their smallest expression between dances elevates the pieces I’ve created. They worked incredibly hard and I was so lucky to work with a cast so eager to learn and dance their hearts out!

Last but not least, what song or album was part of your heavy rotation?

Undoubtedly the soundtrack of the musical. This production made original tracks in addition to using songs from the film. And those songs are so awesome, I wish they were in the movie so the world could hear them!

Once you are done with the store, click here to catch up with the May 2023 issue.

RELATED ARTICLES