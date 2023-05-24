Bringing the past to life: The Attic brings 70s fashion back to Harvard Square | News





The Attic, a vintage store that prides itself on being sustainable, opened earlier this month in hopes of adding more options to the clothing retail scene in Harvard Square. Located at 1218 Massachusetts Ave., the new store is The Attic’s second location, with the first opening in 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. The Harvard Square store is run by Jenna E. Cea-Curry, while her sister runs the New York location. For Cea-Curry, second-hand clothes have always been an important part of her family’s life. His family owns and operates Bay State Textiles, a Massachusetts-based company that partners with schools and cities to recycle clothing and other textiles. It’s pretty much a family business, Cea-Curry said. From handbags to jeans to sports jerseys, the store sells a wide range of clothing and accessories that are all personally selected by Cea-Curry from textile donations into the family business. She described the style as iconic of 70s-inspired stuff mixed into the early 2000s. Although Cea-Curry thinks the store generally attracts young people, she was surprised by the diversity of ages who come to shop at the Attic. Definitely a good mix so far the past few days, Cea-Curry said. I noticed a lot of students. Cea-Curry began looking to open a second attic location last summer and decided to open in Harvard Square after noticing the area lacked many second-hand and second-hand clothing stores. Inside the store, the walls are painted with an assortment of lighter tones, some adorned with floral decals, others with vintage Playboy magazine covers. I wanted people to come in and look out the window and be intrigued by all the colors on the walls, which I think you don’t see as often walking into retail stores these days, Cea-Curry wrote in a message. Aditi Ambravan 26 described the atmosphere in the stores as vibrant and very positive. They have a wide selection whatever your style, added Ambravan. There are tips for more feminine and masculine people. Gabbi M. Thomas said she decided to visit the store because she worked nearby. There are a lot of really cool pieces and it’s really affordable too, she says. And there are all sizes and different stuff too. So it’s pretty inclusive. Although there are currently no plans to open a third store, Cea-Curry hopes to expand Attics’ online presence in the coming months. She thinks shopping in a sustainable way where you’re forced to choose from a crowd of all things different can help you find your own personal style. You don’t sort through shelves that are all the same shirts, Cea-Curry said. You need to choose something that connects with you, forcing you to create your own personal style. Editor Caroline K. Hsu can be reached at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineHsu_.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2023/5/24/attic-clothing-store-opens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos