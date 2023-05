Scarlett Johansson updates the Peekaboo trend in a Prada dress at Cannes – WWD

Scarlett Johansson made a romantic yet minimalist arrival to the screening and red carpet of “Asteroid City” during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The award-winning actress arrived in a custom baby pink Prada dress with a straight silhouette and a peekaboo-detailed white bralette. Dressed by Kate Young, the star finished her look with metallic silver pumps. Scarlett Johansson at the ‘Asteroid City’ screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety For makeup, the actress brought her delicate glam look home with scarlet red lipstick, which she often kisses at red carpet events. Johansson attended the A-list event alongside her husband, Colin Jost, who is the “Weekend Update” co-host of “Saturday Night Live.” He wore a classic black tuxedo. The couple got married in 2020. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the ‘Asteroid City’ screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety Johansson has previous ties to Prada, fronting Prada’s “The Glass Age” campaign in May, which included creative director Alex Da Corte. “I’ve been an admirer of Alex’s work, but I never imagined I would have the opportunity to collaborate with him,” Johansson told WWD on May 16. “Being able to work in a multimedia context with him, using design elements from the Prada collection to create characters that work in love and introspection was truly exhilarating. The environment that Alex created drawing inspiration from Prada’s history of colors and aesthetics felt very much like a performance inside a work of art, it was a singular experience that I’m so proud to be a part of. Scarlett Johansson at the ‘Asteroid City’ screening and red carpet on May 23 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety Johansson stars in the movie “Asteroid City” alongside Maya Hawke, Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film is set in an American desert town in 1955, where shocking events disrupt the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international cinema, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1947, the festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Until Saturday, the films of the official selection will compete in the categories “In Competition”, “Un Certain Regard”, “Out of Competition”, “Sesances de Minuit”, “Cannes Première” and “Séances Spéciales”. Exemplary films such as ‘Parasite’, ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Blue is the Warmest Color’ and many more have been honored by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

