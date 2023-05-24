Selfridges and Herms quietly exit fashion pact amid slow progress

Three times a year, the CEOs of some of fashion’s most powerful companies come together to discuss a common and increasingly urgent challenge: how to reduce the pollution that industry releases into the air, oceans and floor.

The regular high-level gatherings are the work of the Fashion Pact, a voluntary CEO initiative launched around the G7 in 2019 at the instigation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Its members are thought to represent the decision-making power of around a third of the industry by volume and include luxury giants Kering, Chanel and Prada, sportswear titans Nike and Adidas and fast fashion giants H&M Group and Inditex.

This political and executive influence was intended to separate the Fashion Pact from a myriad of other glamorous, but ultimately low-impact corporate engagements.

Four years later, his record is cloudy.

High-profile signatories including Herms, Selfridges and Stella McCartney quietly left, and action was largely limited to a handful of pilots and scoping programs.

Selfridges and Stella McCartney have confirmed that they have left the organization. Herms did not respond to requests for comment.

Fluctuations in membership numbers are normal for industry initiatives, Fashion Pact executive director and general secretary Eva von Alvensleben said in an emailed statement. Typically, companies may leave a program for a variety of reasons, including cost, team capacity, or different priorities and pace of action. The Fashion Pact also eliminated a member for lack of commitment this year, von Alvensleben said. Meanwhile, new members, including Asics, Chloe, and J. Crew Group, continue to join.

Long term focus, short term pressure

Members of the initiatives leadership said they have spent the past three years laying the groundwork for faster action. The group focuses on long-term projects that require buy-in from multiple stakeholders and will take time to show impact on the ground, they said. And while he was hesitant to release updates while laying his foundations, his in-house member tracking efforts.

If you look at what it actually takes to get people on the same page, to educate people, to develop those plans, to align around that. I think, in all honesty, the industry can be satisfied, said Fashion Pact co-chair Paul Polman.

The exact performance of the group against the fundamental targets of reducing emissions, plastic packaging and the impact of raw materials is difficult to follow. Members are expected to report their progress annually, but do so selectively and, in some cases, not at all. Many have not yet adhered to the basic principles of the Fashion Pact commitment. For example, signatories are supposed to set verified, science-based targets to reduce their emissions, but nearly 40% have not formally committed to doing so.

Raising that proportion is a priority for the Fashion Pact, and many members are working on the process, von Alvensleben said in an emailed statement, adding that the initiative is designed to accommodate businesses at different stages of their journey. of sustainable development.

The Fashion Pact’s achievements include increased attention to the impact of fashion on nature, a topic still emerging when the organization made biodiversity one of the three main environmental issues of its 2020 action plan. More than 40 percent of members have now set one or more biodiversity-related targets with the support of the tools and research developed by the initiative. The number of biodiversity-specific strategies in place has increased from 10% to 21% over the past two years, he said.

It remains to be seen how this increased commitment actually translates into action to reduce impact and advance the group’s collective goal of supporting zero deforestation by 2025.

In December, members launched a program to collectively finance renewable energy projects in Europe in exchange for clean energy credits. The project represents the most advanced example to date of the kind of industry-level action that the Fashion Pact was designed to unlock, bringing competitors together to negotiate complex, long-term deals. It aims to add 100,000 megawatts per year of new renewable electricity generation to the grid, a scale most companies could not have negotiated on their own, Polman said. The initial project includes 12 companies, but is designed as a test case for further actions.

We know we haven’t progressed in the industry as fast as we should, but there are certainly several companies that have shown progress in different ways, said Helena Helmersson, H&M Group CEO and incoming Co-Chair of Fashion Pact.

The group is better placed to accelerate its efforts thanks to the work of recent years, while a wave of sustainability regulations help generate more momentum, she added. The fact that the regulations are coming gives a whole new sense of urgency. The approach of the CEOs and our organization is really to act quickly.

Hurry up. At this point, global temperatures are more likely than not to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels over the next five years, the globally agreed threshold beyond which it will become difficult to avoid the worst effects of global warming, according to World Meteorological Organization research published last week.

The fashion industry is already feeling the impact of extreme weather conditions on raw material supply chains and consumer buying habits. Meanwhile, a sweeping campaign to crack down on greenwashing over the past 18 months has intensified criticism of companies’ splashy but voluntary climate pledges and increased pressure on companies to deliver real results. .

Beyond pilot programs

As Helmersson takes over from outgoing co-chairman François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, the Fashion Pact has its work cut out for it.

Going forward, he plans to focus more on addressing emissions in the industry supply chain, where most environmental impacts occur. Its efforts rely on a combination of resource and knowledge development and joint projects to test potential solutions.

In addition to the renewable energy purchase project, the initiative recently launched, it is working on a pilot program to explore ways to encourage low-impact cotton farming. But the strategy for turning them into impactful large-scale collaborations remains vague.

Helmersson acknowledged that work was still underway to deepen the financial and technical support brands could offer their suppliers to decarbonize or pursue energy efficiency projects, but she remained optimistic about the potential for organizations to drive change. .

It’s very rare to see so much of the industry come together like this and also do it at the CEO level, Helmersson said. Over the next few years, it has the potential to be a game-changer. I really, really hope and think it’s possible that this grand coalition will be able to take some very big steps on the climate agenda.

