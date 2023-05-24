ESQ opens new store following launch of sustainable bamboo dress shirt





CHICAGO, IL/ACCESSWIRE/May 23, 2023/ ESQ, the Chicago-based luxury men’s suit brand, recently opened a new flagship store at 180 N. LaSalle, marking another milestone for the company. ESQ, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Image from press release The new store is an impressive space with sleek modern decor, a prime location and an experienced team of tailors and stylists. ESQ is delighted to continue to provide an unparalleled level of service and style to its customers. The official opening of the new store is part of the company’s recent expansion, initiated by the launch of its sustainable bamboo dress shirt. ESQ offers the classic shirt in a range of fits and colors, adding to its growing range of eco-friendly clothing options. The shirt is made from 100% bamboo fabric, which is naturally breathable, lightweight and moisture wicking, making it optimal in hot weather. The bamboo plant is also one of the most sustainable materials available, as it requires less water and fewer pesticides to grow than other crops. These properties prompted ESQ to select this material for its durable dress shirts. ESQ, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Image from press release Company founder and CEO Ge Wang has led the company for eight years, and his vision and hard work have made ESQ a go-to destination for menswear. “We are thrilled to open our new flagship store and continue our mission to provide exceptional apparel and service to our customers,” Wang said. He adds that his team is happy to expand the company’s line of men’s suiting and business wear with their exclusive bamboo shirt. “Sustainability is important to us, and we believe fashion and sustainability can co-exist,” Wang said. “Our bamboo shirt is not only stylish and comfortable, but also good for the environment.” Wang and his team are also excited to be able to expand into the new store space. “This new store gives us the opportunity to continue to innovate,” he says. “We trust in age-old traditions like bespoke tailoring and personal options, but we’re also keenly aware of using the latest technology to help us in our endeavors.” The story continues The new store is a space designed to showcase ESQ’s dedication to luxury and style. The store features a bespoke chandelier hanging above the elegant salon, where customers can relax with a drink while they wait for their fitting or consultation. The store also has a spacious fitting room with a one-way mirror, allowing customers to see every angle of their outfit. The team of experienced tailors and stylists are available to provide personalized service and advice to help customers find the perfect suit or outfit for any occasion. ESQ has spent the past 8 years making a name for itself in the menswear industry for its impeccable quality, attention to detail and commitment to customer service. From bespoke suits to ready-to-wear, the company offers a wide range of options for men who want to look their best. With the new flagship store and the launch of the bamboo dress shirt, ESQ is poised to continue to be a leader in luxury menswear and sustainability. About the ESQ ESQ is a luxury men’s suit company founded in 2013 by Ge Wang. The company is based in Chicago and offers high quality custom suits; tailor-made services; and a line of bamboo dress shirts as part of the company’s commitment to sustainability. ESQ also offers a range of premium men’s accessories such as ties, cufflinks, etc. ESQ offers special tailoring services for weddings. Website: https://esqclothing.com/

