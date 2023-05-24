This Breathable Summer Dress Has Removable Briefs For Under $70

Nordstrom’s Caslon Tiered Swing Dress comes in three summery colors and rings in at under $70.

Looking for an easy and airy summer dress? Discover Caslon Tiered Swing Dressavailable at Nordström.

Priced at $69, it doesn’t break the bank or feel like a budget buy.

Best of all, it comes with removable briefs, so it can double as a blanket.

THE Tiered Swing Dress sells out fast read on for all the details.

The Caslon Tiered Swing Dress is available in three easy-to-wear colors: Summer White, Deep Navy and Coral Pink.

$69 at Nordstrom

The details

The effortless Tiered Swing Dress hangs freely on the body, making it comfortable yet chic, especially when adding accessories.

A light and relaxed option for everyday wear, the floaty fabric of the ruffled swing dress is decorated with subtle checks.

Not fitted around the waist, the skirt falls in relaxed layers. The tiered flare dress also has slightly puffy raglan sleeves.

This smocked dress is also available in three summer colors: white, navy and coral pink and comes in a wide range of sizes, from XXS (00) to XXL (18).

Although the tiered A-line dress got mixed reviews, it’s still new to Nordstrom and we anticipate it to be a hit all summer long.

$69 at Nordstrom

The feedback

The tiered A-line dress has received only a handful of reviews, but has already earned an average rating of 4.3 stars from Nordstrom customers, with some wishing they had purchased it in multiple colors.

“I knew as soon as I put it on that I was keeping it! a buyer raved.

“It’s very flattering!” added another. “I’m 51 and a 36G with big boobs. I ordered my usual size of large from Caslon. I wish I’d ordered it in navy as well. It’s no longer available in my size. N Don’t wait for it to go on sale! Grab it now!”

That said, some shoppers weren’t impressed with the fit or quality of the tiered A-line dress.

“I bought the blue in a large. I think it runs on the big side. I also think it looks cheap,” one reviewer cautioned. “And I thought the skirt was too baggy and made me look taller than me.”

“It’s very thin, even with the slip on, so you have to be very careful with the foundation underneath,” added another.

So far, the tiered flare dress has convinced some Nordstrom shoppers that they will be repeat buyers! We will wait and see.

$69 at Nordstrom

The verdict

Caslon is known for creating casual wardrobe basics like the Tiered Swing Dressand Nordstrom shoppers love this easy summer dress.

However, some shoppers warn that the dress is a bit sheer, and some called the material “cheap.”

One thing to keep in mind? If you’re looking to shop, some colors sell out quickly, so we recommend picking them up while you can.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!