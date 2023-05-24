5 Times Bloody Dad Shahid Kapoor Suited To Perfection





In the Bollywood fashion world, one name that consistently stands out is Shahid Kapoor. With his innate sense of style and sartorial choices, the Bloody Daddy actor has become an icon in the realm of menswear. Her wardrobe choices constantly inspire men to dress up and go formal according to the occasion. Recently, Kapoor captivated her Instagram followers with a series of dapper looks, adorned in some of the most exquisite costumes. It looks seriously handsome, doesn’t it? Are you looking for formal inspiration to improve your fashion choices? Well, here is a list filled with panache and Shahid Kapoors elegance just for you. Five times Shahid Kapoor has worn suits Shahid Kapoor made hearts flutter recently with his suave appearance in a shiny black Falguni Shane Peacock India suit. He paired it with a black shirt and black formal shoes for an all-black look. Besides that, her sleek hair added a bit of sparkle to her outfit, didn’t it? Shahid Kapoor’s beyond-class look in a navy blue tuxedo made by Raghavendra Rathore was all the rage recently. The fitted satin-lapel jacket exuded sophistication, while the fitted pants highlighted her slender figure. He completed the outfit with black formal shoes and sunglasses. Hard not to fall in love, isn’t it? Shahid Kapoor wore this gorgeous custom white suit exclusively made for him by Anamika Khanna. He recently paired the suit with a matching white shirt for an awards show. He completed the outfit with beige formal shoes. It looks seriously incomparable, doesn’t it? Shahid Kapoor showed off his fashion prowess by donning an all-black monochrome suit by Falguni Shane Peacock India. The sleek silhouette and clean lines of the suit are beyond elegant. He paired it with black formal shoes to complete the look. It looks seriously irresistible, doesn’t it? Shahid Kapoor recently donned a stylish Gaurav Gupta suit for an essential function. One sleeve of the black suit is adorned with a golden lion, making it perfect for formal events. He completed this ensemble with black ankle boots. We are totally inspired by all these costumes worn by Shahid Kapoor. Which of these outfits is your favorite? Comment below to let us know. READ ALSO : Tara Sutaria pairs a stylish zebra-striped ensemble with a gorgeous smile; See the pictures

