Houston fashion designer arrested for alleged $600,000 fraud





A Houston fashion designer who designed gift sets for high-profile names like Megan Thee Stallion and Usher has been arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over $600,000.

Isaca Donta Moore, who goes by the name “Isaac Moore”, was arrested after investor Jodi Lewis filed a police report in December 2022, according to Brittany Taylor and Moriah Ballard of KPRC 2. According to Taylor and Ballard, Harris County court documents show Lewis first discussed investing in Moore’s company during a March 2022 meeting in Florida.

During the meeting, Lewis reportedly discussed a possible investment in Moore’s company Isaac & Moore, known for designing custom “box experiences” for specific celebrities like Usher, DJ Khaled and Stallion. Lewis struck a deal with Moore to invest $20,000 in the launch of his new “Space City Collection“within a week of their first meeting in March, according to Taylor and Ballard of KPRC 2. Authorities say in court documents that Lewis’ investment was allocated to purchasing materials to make the items featured in the new collection and the distribution of items for the launch of the collection, by Taylor and Ballard. Lewis’s contract with Moore also stipulated that Lewis would receive $255 for each bag sold from the collection, totaling $45,000 when selling the collection’s entire inventory. Taylor and Ballard reported that Moore moved the collection’s launch date from March 29, 2022 to July 2022, then back to December 18, 2022, and once again to February 5, 2023. The launch event never took place. took place and Moore finally stopped. returning calls from Lewis, according to KPRC 2. Authorities have alleged in court papers that Moore used similar tactics to defraud multiple people across the United States, with more than 17 of them filing similar reports against Moore so far, KPRC 2 reported. On Tuesday morning, Isaac & Moore’s Instagram account posted a video of Moore dancing on stage at an undated event. Warning: the video contains NSFW language “ISAAC & MOORE FOREVER,” reads the video’s caption.





