



Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collection is set to debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. According to tentative schedule published by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, LV will unveil the new direction of its men’s line on June 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the opening of the show. Williams’ highly anticipated collection is set to take place at the fashion’s annual event from June 20-25, 2023, with 43 shows and 38 presentations. France’s fashion industry governing body has revealed Skateboard P’s show is set to take place two days before Vuitton’s usual Thursday show date. As Paris Men’s Fashion Week marks the inauguration of P’s creative director, the brand has released pieces to “celebrate” his new role. However, the brand assured fans that this release was not his debut as a creative director. According QGLouis Vuitton erected a pyramid-shaped store with products for sale at Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival in April 2023. Exclusive merchandise included t-shirts, hoodies and shirts patterned with the “Virginia is for Lovers” mantra, stylized with the iconic LV logo. In February 2023, the fashion house confirmed on Twitter that Williams, 50, would officially become the menswear brand’s new designer and creative director, replacing the late Virgil Abloh. “Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be unveiled next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Pietro Beccari, CEO of Louis Vuitton, also shared his excitement on Instagram. “I am happy to welcome Pharrell to the house, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as the new Director of Men’s Creation. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter. With the new management, the multi-hyphenate becomes the second black American to hold a menswear position at a European luxury house. Virgil Abloh, also a longtime friend of Pharrell, was the first to hold the position.

