The Wonderful World of Fashion and the Golden Scissors Fashion Show





The Wonderful World of Fashion was presented by Friends of Vista Hill and JMS Fund on May 5 at the Town and Country Resort. The event chair was Diane Zeps and the honorary chair was Laura Applegate for this luncheon and fashion show. Sandra Maas, the mistress of ceremonies, opened the festivities and waved to the crowd. Gretchen Productions produced and directed this entertaining fashion show. Gretchen Bergman is known for her theatrical performances. In keeping with the theme, The Wonderful World of Fashion, they covered this iconic song, which Louis Armstrong took to the top of the UK charts in April 1968. Five world fashion capitals were celebrated: London, Paris, Milan, New York and Tokyo. Models took to the catwalk to showcase the latest trends. Each segment took us to locations around the world with images as the backdrop of the scene. This year, proceeds will go to the Don Allen ParentCare Family Recovery Center and Parent Care Central. These programs focus on both substance use disorders and trauma-informed mental health treatment. The main goals are to help mothers adopt a sober and drug-free lifestyle and to ensure that children grow up in safe and healthy families. Their goal is to build stronger families for a better future. For more information, visit vistahill.org. DESIGNED TO LAST The San Diego Mesa College Fashion Program presented the 42nd Annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show on May 12. The theme for this event was Built to Last and began with a meeting with the creators of Mesa College’s Outdoor Quad. The evening was a collaborative effort of all the different departments on campus. The audience was entertained by talented musicians from the music department. A hospitality teacher, Brian Lesson, provided the hors d’oeuvres. The videographer was from the theatre/film department. Jordyn Smiley, fashion program director, was the emcee and greeted the audience. The fashion show showcased the stunning creations created by the Class Collection. The evening ended with the presentation of prizes to the winners of the design showcase. Grace Rosburg won first place for the collection she named Natural Sensibility. Other first place awards went to Sophia Jeanelle Carlos for Sustainability/Upcycling, Nermin Arslan for Smart Casual/Daywear, Alex Perez for Childrenswear, Ena Walters for Accessories Design and Lydia Niebla for special occasions/evenings. The creative director of Designed to Last was Liese Victoria and the executive committee was Yoon Bahar and Kathie Taylor. San Diego Mesa College is a public community college, which is the 16th largest in the state. The fashion program offers degrees and certificates in fashion design and fashion merchandising. They also have computer fashion technology in design and computer fashion technology in merchandising. For more information about Mesa College, visit sdmesa.edu. EVENTS TO COME Sunday, June 4 San Diego Swim Week Collective at 1 p.m. at Alila Marea Resort. An overview of the SDSW track. Tickets are at SanDiegoSwimWeek.com. San Diego Swim Week, July 27-29, check out the schedule for locations at SanDiegoSwimWeek.com. Saturday, June 3 PAWSitively Pride is a free event from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Westfield Mission Valley next to Daniels Jewelers. Dogs Days of Summer Fashion Show to celebrate PRIDE. Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally acclaimed couture milliner based in the San Diego area. Learn more about our hat designer, teacher and blogger at DianaCavagnaro.com.

