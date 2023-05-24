Men on TikTok are praised for ditching skinny jeans and updating their wardrobes





Skinny jeans are a thing of the past, with more and more people opting for straighter or looser alternatives for their wardrobe. In recent weeks, men have been showcasing their transitions away from skinny jeans on TikTok, to the praise of many. Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter Marco Corradi posted a TikTok two weeks ago showing his transition from wearing skinny jeans to straighter pants, complete with POV: you finally stopped wearing skinny jeans. The TikTok has over 22 million views and over 4 million likes. Comments are flooded with people telling Corradi it made a great choice, and others saying it was the best decision. @mmcorradi It’s been a long time #aestheticoutfit #fashiontiktok #menoutfit #menstyle #fashioninspo #outfitinspo #menstyleinspo Corradi isn’t the only one highlighting his fashion growth, other male designers on TikTok have posted their transformations to Lana del Ray’s Song Radio. @ertuns i have beef with skinny jeans #fyp #voorjou Others had their fashion change highlighted by their partners, who posted TikToks showing off their boyfriend’s style evolution. Viewers couldn’t get enough of the men’s decision to ditch skinny jeans. @freyafine Trash! #skinnyjeans #mensfashion #ootd #outfitinspo #ralphlauren #loropiana #zara #zaramen #fitcheck #fyp #viral It’s the epitome of style for men, I won’t change my mind. A user wrote. Another said, this is my favorite trend. For many, it seemed like moving away from skinny dreams was the first step in a change in personal style, with the TikTok trend often highlighting a complete shift in the way men chose to dress. Some viewers were hesitant to get rid of skinny jeans for good, with users claiming that if styled correctly, skinny jeans can look just as good as other currently popular styles. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

