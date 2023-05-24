When it comes to fashion, M&S is on the right wavelength | Marks & Spencer

Fashion matters at Marks & Spencer. Clothes are an emotional purchase, and when M&S successfully delivers the clothes its customers want, it’s a strong sign that the retailer is on the right page. Food may be a much bigger part of the business these days, but fashion is the barometer.

The strong sales figures for the past year that M&S ​​revealed on Wednesday were driven not just by the under-the-radar basics of underwear and t-shirts, but also by the fashion-forward categories of denim and dresses.

The Sienna straight leg jeans with stretch, selling for 22.50, are a current best seller and illustrate how the store finds the confidence to offer denim that speaks to contemporary style without venturing too far into trendy trends. fashion. Sienna jeans sit just below the natural waistline and are fitted through the hips, but loosen just above the knee to the ankle, for a silhouette that looks more current than skinny jeans without be difficult to bear. Sizing is inclusive (6-24) and well thought out (jeans and pants come in five lengths).

Some of the best high street day dresses right now can be found in the M&S atelier. The Midaxi Floral Tea Dress takes the simple high neckline, fitted bodice and cropped sleeves with a soft elbow-length ruffle that is the iconic silhouette of the Vampires Wife Falconetti dress, adored by high profile women from the Princess of Wales to the actor Rachel Weisz, and gives her a feminine touch in a floral print. Meanwhile, the linen-rich button-up midi dress in terracotta or dark green hues might entice a few minimalist Cos shoppers to experiment with M&S. Both of these dresses cost 39.50, which M&S identified as an ideal price: expensive enough not to be presented as a throwaway and impulse purchase, without being prohibitively expensive.

The demise of Gap and Topshop gave M&S an opportunity to win over fashion-interested consumers who are more comfortable with an established brand than the smaller Instagram-based brands that now dress many shoppers. Gen Z only online. The growing trend for brands to charge for returns makes shoppers appreciate stores with reliable sizing. The assurance that size 12 clothes in the shop will be the same measurements, which is by no means a given in many high street shops, is the kind of unglamorous but eminently sensible benefit from M&S that s turns out to be a winner.

Another part of this story is luck. The style zeitgeist has moved in a direction favorable to M&S. After several successive runway seasons in which trench coats, shirts and well-tailored trousers were the stars of fashion weeks in Milan and Paris, it is clear that fashion has moved away from a carousel of trends. quick to settle into a groove of timeless classics. and discrete separations. Linen, a classic fabric that has always been an M&S staple, is back in style. (Cate Blanchett even wore a linen shirt and matching maxi skirt on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.)