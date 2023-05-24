



NoHo Hank is not your average Chechen gangster. Primitive and polite, his cheerful demeanor and flashy exterior hide a tortured soul, an outsider in a world of bloody violence. Sure, he’s as power-hungry as any criminal, but I’ve never seen a single Eastern European gangster in a turquoise knitted polo shirt with a zipped collar in over 500 minutes of John Wick movies. NoHo Hank is special, and so is his wardrobe. He’s the kind of guy who wears skinny pants, sockless leather loafers, Ed Hardy unironic t-shirts, bomber jackets in a range of pastel hues, open-necked polo shirts with a shimmering gold chain at through signaling his loyalty to an orthodox God (denominationally, not behaviorally). It’s a style that some might call Euro-trash, the kind of outfit you’d find in a casino nightclub or in a 2000 era video clip of Scooter. He dresses like one of the models at a Politix or a YD at your nearest Westfield. And yet NoHo Hank, with his goofy, generous charm (maybe actor Anthony Carrigan’s alopecia helps?), pulls it off with inspired aplomb. Barry’s charming Chechen gangster is TV’s most powerful dresser. Credit: Marija Ercegovac His irrepressible style was apparent from the start. When we first met Hank in barryIn previous seasons, he was already standing out from the other slobs in his syndicate. The flashy polo shirts were there, tucked into neat beige chinos, aviators and a members-only brown leather jacket completing the look. Even though he often looked like someone playing the part, Hanks’ real self always peeked out. If I were a rival mobster – say a Bolivian or a Burmese – I’d be honored to die at the behest (Hank doesn’t bleed his hands) of someone so dapper. Gangsters on Australian TV shows are embarrassing by comparison. There’s either flip flops and goatee involved or a weary bow for the 70s sages in disco costume from Scorses. Give me a Chechen boss in an open button Hawaiian shirt anytime.

At NoHo’s happiest Hanks, at the start of season four, on the loose in Santa Fe with his Bolivian cartel nemesis-turned-lover Cristobal, his fashion was the most playful: a beaded fedora hat, as if he was a guitar player in the 1960s. 80. metal hair band; an earthy poncho to match her vacation surroundings. It signaled a new level of letting go, the confident chances one takes when one is comfortably satisfied or, for paraphrase Drakeoff-market and off-map. And then Cristobal died, executed, largely – well, completely – as a result of Hanks’ own reckless betrayal. If you thought losing the love of her life would drown out her tones, it’s not. When we meet NoHo Hank eight years after the incident, now as the hard-pressed CEO of his own sand empire in Nohobal Enterprises, he’s wearing an aquamarine three-piece suit with a shiny koi-patterned buttonhole. His souls have calcified but his essence remains. Because NoHo Hank knows that no matter the inner turmoil, you have to keep up appearances, a lesson for anyone who aspires to rule their own sand empires. barryThe series finale will air on Foxtel on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 p.m. To know more about Spectrumvisit our page here.

