‘Bama Rush’ documentary reminds us that clothes can send a message

Our national fascination with #BamaRush started with OOTDs.

It’s Outfits of the Day, for the uninitiated. Every sorority recruiting day at the University of Alabama in 2021, female students showed off their Golden Goose sneakers, floaty Pants Store shorts, and Kendra Scott pendants. There were chunky wedges and ruffled dresses and Lululemon shorts to go home; there were the amusing mishaps and the heartbreaking rejections. And we, the audience, were there for it all, until the Southern sorority hopefuls became sisters (though some never made it to Bid Day).

#BamaRush became very popular in August 2021 and again in 2022, the hashtag has been viewed over 2.6 billion times on TikTok. Suddenly, millions of eyes turned to this previously mysterious ritual which, despite access provided by TikTok, still remains murky. And we got our first taste of Southern sorority life through their very specific clothing.

The documentary Rush to Bama, premiering on Max (formerly HBO Max) on Tuesday, aims to demystify the bubbly yet heartbreaking recruiting we’ve experienced vicariously on TikTok. (Max, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The sorority’s recruiting dress code is oddly conformist. Rookie outfits often communicate personality, privilege, and etiquette, among other qualities that sororities value. Clothes are what sucked us into #RushTok, and they’re also tools rushes use to impress an unknown group of young women with enviable social capital. And sororities often use them to maintain the status quo.

The conformist elements of sorority life can be appealing at first: Writing for Racked, Stephanie Talmadge said in 2017 that fraternities and sororities offer a quick fix to who am I? enigma. Hurry up at the start of your freshman year and get a whole new label before you even set foot in a classroom.

Young women in Bama Rush express similar reasons for wanting to join a sorority, sisterhood, belonging, a strong sense of self. Carefully choosing clothes that express their desire to be accepted is only part of the process of joining a family of four.

And at the University of Alabama, Greek life is exceptionally popular around 36% of all studentsor 12,000 people, belong to one of the 69 Greek school organizations.

Recruitment emphasizes similarity: At a huge southern public university like Bama, sorority members can wear matching t-shirts and skorts for the first round and pull outfits from the same color palette. colors as recruitment progresses.

For Prospective New Members, or PNMs, the Panhellenic Association at the University of Alabamas create guides on what to wear for each round so they fit in with the rest of their peak group. These guides often do not tell PNMs to avoid baring their bellies or wearing thin spaghetti strapsbut current sorority members often do it in full sorority recruiting dos and don’ts videos on TikTok and Youtube.

A Bama old man who rushed says The Cut in 2021 that even though these recruiting clothing guides aren’t prescriptive, if PNMs don’t look (are) supposed to (eg you show up in a T-shirt instead of a dress) people will like, that’s weird.

Trisha Addicks, a sorority recruiting coach who appears on Bama Rush, says the key to the perfect rush look is to blend in without the craziness coming out.

You don’t have to be like everyone else without trying to follow the crowd or the trend, but also fitting into some type of mold for rushing, Addicks says in the documentary, during which she accompanies a hopeful sorority goes to several stores to find a suitable costume. recruitment outfit. You don’t want to give a sorority a reason to cut you off.

So why the focus on dress? Historically, according to studies and interviews with sorority members throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, sororities chose pledge classes in an effort to move up or maintain their place in the Greek tier system, an arbitrary ranking and unofficial sororities and fraternities based primarily on the physical attractiveness of its members. (Serving members of the University of Alabama sorority told Bama Rush director Rachel Fleit that the tier system, which they believed had its merits, was decided by the men of the fraternity. )

According to researchers Simone Ispa-Landa and Barbara J. Risman, in a 2021 comparison between the studies of the mid-1970s and the present day. Now, as then, they wrote, a woman’s appearance and perceived sociality remain crucial to being invited to a sorority.

Ispa-Landa, an associate professor of sociology at Northwestern University, also interviewed members of a sorority in an unnamed and very selective college. Members there looked down on Southern sororities, she said in a phone interview.

But these Greek organizations also emphasized clothing and style during the recruitment process, Ispa-Landa said: When they took coats from PNMs, they secretly checked labels to find brands and designers. Class signifiers were another way to assess young women seeking membership, she said.

They had other ways of using clothing to exclude and include, Ispa-Landa said.

The elite college sororities shared the same goals as the Southern sororities: To build a promising class of conventionally attractive young women with ambition who would raise their profile on campus.

I think a lot of the dress codes, formal and informal dress codes, that are part of sorority recruiting have to do with wanting to keep the groups attractive to these high status male fraternity men, said Ispa-Landa.

Even when NMPs do everything right on the surface by sticking to certain types of attire and discussing innocuous topics during recruitment, it may not be enough.

Elizabeth Bronwyn Boyd, author of Southern Beauty: Race, Ritual, and Memory in the Modern South, states in the documentary that recruitment is essentially organizing people and groups of people into levels of power, status, and prestige.

The sorority rush, she says, is a testing ground for competitive femininity and contemporary Southern belle performance. Consequently, many racialized elements of recruitment remain to this day. This was evident on Bama #RushTok, where most of the main characters were blonde, white and skinny. In 2021, a biracial #RushTok star said she was dumped of all the sororities before receiving an offer despite her immense popularity with viewers.

Panhellenic sororities have been predominantly white since their founding in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when it was extremely rare for black women to be accepted into a predominantly white university. But segregation continued long after black students began attending these schools, said Charlotte Hogg, a professor at Texas Christian University. writing for the Washington Post in 2020.

Black students would continue to form Greek organizations both at Howard University, an HBCU, and at predominantly white universities. These historically black fraternities and sororities are known as the Divine Nine and do not operate in the same system as historically white fraternities and sororities.

The University of Alabama, historically, white sororities weren’t even formally desegregated until 2013, after the student newspaper The Crimson White revealed that some of the organizations were actively avoiding extending offers to black PNMs.

Only two of the four subjects interviewed at Bama Rush went on to join sororities. One, who was dropped out of her first year of sorority, opted out of recruiting, and another subject dropped out before completing recruiting, tired of the artificiality of the process. (It was PNM shopping with Addicks; she later said that none of the dresses she tried on looked like her.)

Going through recruitment requires a compliance that’s probably familiar to most young women finding out who they are, and that’s perhaps why the process at schools like the University of Alabama remains so popular. But Ispa-Landa said many sorority members are disappointed when the idealized image of Greek life presented in recruitment fades.

The women in my sample were really excited and hopeful about joining, she said. But once they joined, they discovered a lot of things that made them really unhappy. The surge of excitement can kind of cover up the darker stuff in some ways.