Sydney Sweeney channeled Brigitte Bardot in a powder blue dress and bouffant in Cannes

Just as important as film premieres in Cannes are the fabulous lunches, dinners and parties that all A-list stars can attend. Yesterday, actor Sydney Sweeney hosted a lunch with Miu Miu at Lcrin Plage, the iconic seaside restaurant at the eastern end of La Croisette. THE Euphoria The star mingled with guests like Ashley Graham, Aja Naomi King and Amina Muaddi and she, of course, brought a fashionable look for the affair.

Considering this year wasn’t Sweeney’s first time in Cannes, she attended the Canneseries festival last year, the star knew how to dress for the occasion. I love the energy that comes alive in Cannes, says Sweeney. And, there are so many hidden and amazing places to eat. For the Miu Miu lunch, she opted for the labels powder blue dress, embroidered with white flowers. I love the flower details and the light blue fabric of the dress, says Sweeney. I’ve wanted to wear blue since it’s my favorite color, and I felt like this silhouette was perfect for a lunch in Cannes. Her beauty look, which meanwhile includes a perfectly tousled bouffant, was inspired by a certain iconic French star. It was very Brigitte Bardot, my beauty icon forever, she says.

Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Of course, this isn’t the first time Sweeney has worn Miu Miu for such a prestigious event. The star is a face for the brand and has often worn her soft and feminine designs on the red carpet. Miu Miu has become my family, says Sweeney. I love the team of women I’ve bonded with and love how they collaborate with me on my look. I love their clothes, bags and accessories, they are effortlessly cool. In the meantime, what is Sweeney up to after the festival? She goes straight back to the board. I’m going back to Pennsylvania to finish shooting my new movie. Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, she teases. We can’t wait to see which set she premieres.