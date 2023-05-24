Fashion
Sydney Sweeney channeled Brigitte Bardot in a powder blue dress and bouffant in Cannes
Just as important as film premieres in Cannes are the fabulous lunches, dinners and parties that all A-list stars can attend. Yesterday, actor Sydney Sweeney hosted a lunch with Miu Miu at Lcrin Plage, the iconic seaside restaurant at the eastern end of La Croisette. THE Euphoria The star mingled with guests like Ashley Graham, Aja Naomi King and Amina Muaddi and she, of course, brought a fashionable look for the affair.
Considering this year wasn’t Sweeney’s first time in Cannes, she attended the Canneseries festival last year, the star knew how to dress for the occasion. I love the energy that comes alive in Cannes, says Sweeney. And, there are so many hidden and amazing places to eat. For the Miu Miu lunch, she opted for the labels powder blue dress, embroidered with white flowers. I love the flower details and the light blue fabric of the dress, says Sweeney. I’ve wanted to wear blue since it’s my favorite color, and I felt like this silhouette was perfect for a lunch in Cannes. Her beauty look, which meanwhile includes a perfectly tousled bouffant, was inspired by a certain iconic French star. It was very Brigitte Bardot, my beauty icon forever, she says.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Sweeney has worn Miu Miu for such a prestigious event. The star is a face for the brand and has often worn her soft and feminine designs on the red carpet. Miu Miu has become my family, says Sweeney. I love the team of women I’ve bonded with and love how they collaborate with me on my look. I love their clothes, bags and accessories, they are effortlessly cool. In the meantime, what is Sweeney up to after the festival? She goes straight back to the board. I’m going back to Pennsylvania to finish shooting my new movie. Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, she teases. We can’t wait to see which set she premieres.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/sydney-sweeney-cannes-miu-miu-dress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NCAA West Preliminaries begin Thursday for North Dakota State Women
- Sydney Sweeney channeled Brigitte Bardot in a powder blue dress and bouffant in Cannes
- Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly shakes stock market
- Mom says she’s struggling after her son spent $6,000 on Google Play
- The program of Windrush’s 75th anniversary celebrations in Newham has been unveiled by Newham Council
- Vinicius Jr: La Liga club Valencia fined after racist abuse of Real Madrid forward – BBC News
- Judge lays down law for Trump in Hush Money case
- Natalia Janoszek in trouble. Has the acting career in Bollywood been misled? Krzysztof Stanowski has no doubts
- Ultimate Table Tennis Announces Viacom18 as Exclusive Media Partner for Season 4
- An epigenetic landscape regulates the binding of pioneer transcription factors
- Another blow for Imran Khan as assistant Fawad Chaudhry quits Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
- Boris Johnson sacks lawyers after being fired by police over alleged COVID rule breaches – Reuters