Dress up your pasta with Olivia’s carnitas, jalapeño chimichurri





Olivia’s offers a quick and easy way to dress up a meal by topping your favorite pasta with homemade carnitas and jalapeo chimichurri.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. by Olivia offers a way to enhance a quick and easy meal by topping your favorite pasta with homemade pork carnitas and jalapeo chimichurri. A refreshing lemonade cocktail in the summer is the perfect way to cool off from the heat of the jalapeos. Meal 5 pounds bone-in pork butt, cut into three pieces 3 teaspoons, black pepper 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 tbsp tomato paste 2 tbsp garlic butter A paper towel dry the pork. Rub the salt, pepper, cumin, oregano and smoked paprika all over the pork. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan or Dutch oven, add the olive oil while the pan is placed over medium-high heat. Brown the pork on all sides. Add green onions, onions, chicken broth, tomato paste and citrus juices. Cover the pan tightly and place it in a preheated 325 degree Fahrenheit oven. Cook for about two to three hours or until the carnitas are tender. 1 cup extra virgin olive oil 3 tbsp red wine vinegar 1 cup finely chopped parsley 3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro (optional) 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped 3 jalapeos, finely chopped 1 cup red bell peppers, finely chopped 1/2 teaspoon black pepper Mix all ingredients together. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, then mix again. Cook the rigatoni pasta al dent and mix in the garlic butter. Top pasta with Asiago cheese. Finally, top the cheese with the pork carnitas, then drizzle the entire dish with the jalapeo chimichurri. Cocktail Mix together the fresh lemon wedges, blueberries and cane sugar. Add ice. Add vodka and lemonade. Top it with club soda. Garnish the drink with the blueberries and the lemon wedge. Download the FOX43 app here.

