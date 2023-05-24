What color is your child’s swimsuit? Experts say they choose safety over fashion

Ashley Antle Story. Video by Tom Riehm.

Kids everywhere are counting down the days until they can take their first dip in the water for the summer swimming season, which has parents searching for the perfect swimsuit. But before buying those cute swimsuits or that adorable costume for your little swimmer, it’s important to look beyond the latest fashion trends and think about safety as well.

Yes, a swimsuit color can be a hazard or a safety aid, according to water safety experts.

The color of a swimsuit helps to visually keep an eye on the child and to be able to watch and make sure that he is always in motion and swimming in the water. As a general rule, we recommend bright colors, said Kathryn Lammers, professional swimming instructor, owner of swimming lesson people and president of Safe Kids North Texas – Fort Worth.

A video demonstrating the visibility of swimwear colors in water recently caused a stir on social media and sparked numerous media reports. For good reason, experts say. The color of a child’s swimsuit is one of many layers of protection that parents and caregivers can use to help prevent drowning.

Children ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most drownings in children ages 1 to 4 occur in swimming pools, so it’s important to be able to spot your child quickly. Cook Childrens has dealt with 10 drownings so far this year, including one fatality.

adult water watcher

Other layers of protection include teaching your child to swim, wearing Coast Guard-approved life jackets in and around the water, installing physical barriers and alarms at swimming pools, making sure the drain in your pool is equipped with a safety cover, learn CPR and, most importantly, watch your child carefully when in and around the water.

It really comes down to that active oversight, no matter how many layers we put in place, Lammers said. We can give swimming lessons all day, do CPR and have protective barriers. But these layers are there to help us if we have a lack of supervision because as mothers we know that we are responsible for so many different things, and even though we try to be vigilant and hypervigilant, small things do occur, but that active surveillance is most important.

water watchers are designated adults to supervise children who are in or around the water at all times. They should not be distracted, i.e. no phones, magazines, books, meals or conversations with friends.

Choose a swimsuit color

Choose swimsuit colors that don’t blend in with the body of water your child will be swimming in, whether it’s a pool, lake, or ocean. Consider the bottom color of the body of water. Is it light or dark? Think about how the swimsuit can appear or disappear both floating above water or underwater when there is agitation, such as splashing. Light colors, like white or light blue, tend to blend into the pool, making it harder for the child to see.

At the end of the line ? Bright, contrasting neon colors are most visible in most bodies of water, depending on tested by Alive Solutions water safety experts. Neon yellow, green and orange are the winners in dark bottom pools and in lakes. Fluorescent pink, yellow and orange are essential in pools with a clear bottom.

They just stand out better, said Jillian Mitchell, child safety program coordinator for the Community Health Center, run by Cook Childrens. If they’re wearing blue or green or even a muted purple, those kinds of colors, they sort of blend in and are harder to see. It can therefore make a difference if you notice a child at the bottom of the pool for too long, or if they are no longer playing and may get into trouble.

The same goes for life jackets, especially in the lake. It is much easier for a boater to spot a fallen swimmer or skier wearing a fluorescent orange or yellow lifejacket than seeing a black life jacket in murky water.

Mitchell says parents should consider a few other swim season fashion factors as well. For young children whose swimming skills are still developing, choose wetsuits with no frills and no design features that could get tangled in a pool toy or old pool drain that doesn’t meet current safety standards . Pull long hair back with a rubber band or braid to keep their face clear when in the water.

Think about your environment and what that entails, Mitchell said. If you go to the beach, especially later in the season, the sand is hot, so you should protect your child’s feet with well-fitting water shoes that are safe for this age. I’m not going to say no one should wear flip flops, but understand where your child is developmentally and what will prevent them from tripping and falling.

Other tips for splashing safely:

Before letting your child get lost in the water, have them practice wearing everything they plan to wear while swimming, such as water shoes and life jackets, so they’re comfortable. gets used to the fit, feel and function of the item in the water.

If your toddler is wearing a long-sleeved bathing suit or blanket, don’t forget to put sunscreen on their hands.

Use caution when allowing children to swim in clothing other than bathing suits due to the drag regular clothing can cause in the water. For example, denim shorts and a cotton t-shirt are heavier than a bathing suit and will weigh a child down, making it harder to swim.

Don’t choose one layer of security over another. They are supposed to all work together.

Don’t depend on one piece or one layer of protection, Lammers said. Know that these are all good practices. So even though we promote multiple layers, the layers work together and it’s not just about relying on one part over another. If you go to the pool or the lake, do not rely solely on the life jacket or swimming lessons or the presence of a water attendant, but use everything in combination with each other. This is general best practice.