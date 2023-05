Sustainable designer launches biodegradable wedding dress

While wedding dresses often make a big impression at a couple’s nuptials, brides typically wear the dress once and then leave it to take up space in their closet. To try to solve this problem, Zena Holloway creates biodegradable wedding dresses, The Guardian reports. The ocean photographer and bio-designer debuted one of her dresses, a long dress adorned with a substance that looks like coral, at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 22, 2023. The concept for this dress is a dress enduring bride, she notes. If they got married by the ocean, for example, she could permanently trash the dress and get into the water and all the fish would eat her, and she would just become part of the ocean. According The Guardian, these special robes are made with wheatgrass roots. The designer of the dresses created the sustainable material after encountering plastic pollution while taking photos in the ocean. I saw the increasing amount of plastic in the ocean over the years and was overwhelmed by the materials we were using, she tells the outlet. Then, after the designer grew mushrooms in her basement, she quickly became interested in mycelium, which is the root-like structure of a mushroom, because it seemed to be forming new material. And then I was in the river cleaning the river with my camera, and through the lens I saw bright red willow roots growing in the water, she continues. And because my head was in that place, thinking about the binding property of roots or the binding of mycelium, the penny dropped. Once she developed the concept, Holloway began putting down roots at home to figure out how they might fit together, the publication reports. Holloway is experimenting with growing wheatgrass on different kinds of materials, such as corals and beeswax, so it takes those forms, according to The Guardian. When enough roots have sprouted, the designer uses beeswax to naturally strengthen the material. The end product is a twisted product reminiscent of coral. With these biodegradable dresses, Holloway hopes her designs will inspire others to use more sustainable materials in their clothing. According to the World Resources Institute, the fashion industry emits two to eight percent of the world’s greenhouse gases, and that number is only growing. Although the sector is committed to reducing its total emissions, the institute predicts that the fashion industry’s carbon footprint will increase by 60% by 2030. Holloways eco-friendly wedding dresses are one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brides.com/biodegradable-wedding-dress-chelsea-flower-show-7503592 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos