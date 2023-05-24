Fashion
Princess Leia’s lost and bloodied ‘Star Wars’ dress in $2 million auction
For most of the past 45 years, except for a brief appearance at a costume party where food, wine and blood were torn and spilled, the princess’s white dress Leia from the final scene of “Star Wars” was lying in a plastic bag in a London house.
Now fully restored, the iconic dress is go to public auction for the first time and is expected to gross at least $2 million.
The medieval-style dress worn by Carrie Fisher in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope” is the only Princess Leia outfit from that film that has ever been discovered.
“When I was first told about the dress, I just couldn’t believe it,” prop collector Stephen Lane told The Post. “I’ve been collecting for 30 years and I think this is one of the most exciting discoveries of my career.”
It had been kept by a member of the British crew as a memento, while many other costumes from the film had been discarded.
Lane was told about the dress by a fellow collector 10 years ago.
“Collectors had been looking for almost 40 years and everyone had come to the conclusion that it no longer existed. No one had found Princess Leia costumes,” he recalls. “But then I went to meet this ex-crew member and hanging on the back of a door in his office was this ratty old plastic bag and rolled up at the bottom of the plastic bag was the dress. She was in very poor condition but immediately recognizable, partly because of the belt.
“Everything came out dirty and torn, but it was also amazing because it was clear it was the real thing.”
The silk dress was designed by John Mollo, who won an Oscar for the film, and made by leading costume house Bermans and Nathans in collaboration with a French designer.
The script described how Princess Leia was a “blank vision”, as director and screenwriter George Lucas wanted her to symbolize purity.
As the film was not expected to be a hit, many crew members took items home after filming at Pinewood Studios wrapped.
For decades, the dress gathered cobwebs in the crew member’s loft until it was worn and badly damaged by a friend who borrowed it for a costume party.
The first thing Lane did when he got the dress was take it to professional conservators Janie Lightfood, who were recommended by the Victoria and Albert Museum.
“They are used to working with tapestries that are hundreds of years old and are the experts in textile conservation,” Lane said. “As part of the process, they had to analyze all the marks on the garment and find food, wine and even blood.
“We all wondered, what kind of party was this?”
The dress was also torn.
“It has a sort of blanket that goes over the arms and is a little restrictive because it prevents you from raising your arms above shoulder height. But whoever wore it to the party had to wave their arms because everything was torn,” Lane said.
In total, the dress required a 10-month restoration process that cost thousands of dollars.
At this time, Lane sold the dress to a private collection. It’s now the centerpiece of a multimillion-dollar movie auction hosted by Stephens Propstore in Los Angeles next month and is valued at between $1 million and $2 million, though it could cost a lot more than this.
The most expensive movie dress ever sold is Marilyn Monroe’s white subway grid dress from 1955’s “The Seven Year Itch,” which fetched $4.6 million in 2011.
Other items up for sale at the three-day online and in-person auction include the Batpod vehicle from the 2008 film “The Dark Knight,” which could also fetch $2 million; costumes from “Gladiator” and “Blade Runner”; and the clown doll from “Poltergeist,” which is estimated at $400,000. For more information, visit https://propstore.com/liveauction.
|
