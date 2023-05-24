LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club Multiplayer Mobile Game from MGA Entertainment and TutoTOONS is now available





(JEUPRESSE) – MGA Entertainment one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies And TutoTOONS a leader gaming company dedicated to creating educational and entertaining experiences for children are proud to announce the release of LOL Surprise! OH MY GOD fashion club a new multiplayer fashion and style game in the world of LOL Surprise! OMG dolls, is available for pre-registration on Google Play Store And Apple App Store . LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club will allow players to dive into a digital LOL Surprise! universe where they can explore, style and create looks on their favorite LOL Surprise! OMG dolls with friends! It’s all about competing in multiplayer style contests to unlock rewards like exclusive virtual items like outfits, hairstyles, makeup, and more. Players can create their own styles while being inspired by activities such as fashion shows, fashion challenges, dress up games and more. The close collaboration between MGA Entertainment and TutoTOONS was key in the development of this entertaining game that blends fashion and lifestyle elements into one exciting experience. As players explore their personal sense of style through creative activities such as dress-up, makeover and hair styling sessions all under the leadership of their favorite LOL Surprise! OMG characters they will develop confidence in self-expression through play. LOL Surprise! has caused a stir around the world since its launch nearly seven years ago and continues to be a favorite of children around the world today, said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. Our goal is to directly engage with new and existing fans through extensive storytelling through the LOL Surprise! franchise, whether through dolls, original entertainment properties, or games like LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club. Pre-register for LOL Surprise! OMG Fashion Club on Google Play Store Or App store today to be the first to hear about the launch of this amazing new fashion game. Google Play users in selected countries will also be eligible for an exclusive pre-registration reward!

