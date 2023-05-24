Fashion
Lululemon men’s golf apparel just keeps getting better
COURTESY
If you’ve never played golf wearing Lululemon, well, you’re missing out on some of the best sportswear on the market. They are constantly releasing new heat into the world of golf, and for that we thank them.
You really can’t go wrong with a piece at Lululemon! To know Lululemon is to love Lululemon.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite polo shirts, pants and shorts. If you just want to drop by Lululemon to have a look, click here to shop men’s golf apparel from Lululemon.
One thing that I appreciate: the many iterations offered by Lululemon of the same style. It really feels like they think about what a wide variety of golfers want when it comes to clothing.
As you browse through these favorites, be sure to consider that each item comes in different lengths, colors, and fits.
We’ll start with more country-club wear, then you’ll find more casual wear like turtleneck sweaters that are still great for golf (but may not be allowed on some courses with more traditional attire). -code policies).
Poles
Lululemon polo shirts are anti-shrink and moisture wicking to keep you comfortable and cool on the course. Discover the new Short Sleeve Evolution which comes in 6 stylish colors.
All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you purchase a related product, GOLF.COM may earn fees. Price may vary.
Pants
If the course you are playing requires you to wear pants, look no further than Lululemons ABC pants. These have been a must have for over a year now because they are so good. Another great style of pants offered by Lululemon is the Commission Classics and/or the Tailored cuts commission.
Shorts
Summer doesn’t call for pant legs as often as possible, and these newly released pairs should be your go-to picks. They are available in 7″ and 9″.
Sweaters and other layers
On colder or rainy days, layers are an absolute necessity to play your best and really enjoy your time. If your course has a strict dress code, you may need to opt for layers which can be paired with a collared shirt. But, wherever you play, this amazing pale yellow rain jacket gives us Major Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship vibes. If you don’t like the Scheffler yellow vibe, don’t worry, there are 4 other colors to choose from.
