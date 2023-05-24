Lululemon men’s golf apparel just keeps getting better

Here are some of our favorite and newest pieces from Lululemon’s men’s golf collection. COURTESY

If you’ve never played golf wearing Lululemon, well, you’re missing out on some of the best sportswear on the market. They are constantly releasing new heat into the world of golf, and for that we thank them.

You really can’t go wrong with a piece at Lululemon! To know Lululemon is to love Lululemon.

These 3 stylish golf outfits for men are perfect for summer rounds By: Marley Sims

Marley Sims





Keep scrolling for some of our favorite polo shirts, pants and shorts. If you just want to drop by Lululemon to have a look, click here to shop men’s golf apparel from Lululemon.

One thing that I appreciate: the many iterations offered by Lululemon of the same style. It really feels like they think about what a wide variety of golfers want when it comes to clothing.

As you browse through these favorites, be sure to consider that each item comes in different lengths, colors, and fits.

We’ll start with more country-club wear, then you’ll find more casual wear like turtleneck sweaters that are still great for golf (but may not be allowed on some courses with more traditional attire). -code policies).

Poles

Lululemon polo shirts are anti-shrink and moisture wicking to keep you comfortable and cool on the course. Discover the new Short Sleeve Evolution which comes in 6 stylish colors.

Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt $88 Basically a hole in one. This polo shirt, powered by our anti-odor technology, keeps you cool and comfortable on the course or wherever your day takes you.

Updated Metal Vent Tech Polo $98 Your potential unlocked. The Metal Vent Tech Collection, powered by seamless construction, minimizes distractions from chafing and sweat so you can stay focused on the laser.

Pants

If the course you are playing requires you to wear pants, look no further than Lululemons ABC pants. These have been a must have for over a year now because they are so good. Another great style of pants offered by Lululemon is the Commission Classics and/or the Tailored cuts commission.

ABC Slim Fit Pants 34″ $128 The five-pocket jean style, reinvented for sportswear. These slim pants are designed to give you freedom of movement and all-day comfort.

Commission Slim-Fit Pant 32″ Warpstreme $128 A classic chino, our way. These pants, powered by ABC technology, are equipped with hidden pockets and stretch fabric to keep up with your daily schedule.

Commission 32″ Classic Tapered Golf Pants $148 Eighteen holes down and you feel as fresh as when you started. We designed these pants with stretch fabric and built-in ventilation for comfort that lasts on and off the course.

Shorts

Summer doesn’t call for pant legs as often as possible, and these newly released pairs should be your go-to picks. They are available in 7″ and 9″.

Commission Classic-Fit Short 7″ Warpstreme $88 A classic chino, our way. These shorts, powered by ABC technology, are equipped with secure pockets and stretchy fabric to keep up with your daily schedule.

Commission Classic-Fit Short 9″ Warpstreme $88 A classic chino, our way. These shorts, powered by ABC technology, are equipped with secure pockets and stretchy fabric to keep up with your daily schedule.

Sweaters and other layers

On colder or rainy days, layers are an absolute necessity to play your best and really enjoy your time. If your course has a strict dress code, you may need to opt for layers which can be paired with a collared shirt. But, wherever you play, this amazing pale yellow rain jacket gives us Major Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship vibes. If you don’t like the Scheffler yellow vibe, don’t worry, there are 4 other colors to choose from.

Expeditionary Jacket $148 You won't want to leave home without it. With clean lines that go with everything, this jacket features the performance details you need for daily excursions.

Surge Warm Half Zip $118 Face the cold. Warm, sweat-wicking fabric keeps chills out when the temperature drops.