The scientific goals for nature are here. What does this mean for fashion?





Rayon and other man-made cellulosic fibers, made from wood pulp, have fueled deforestation in some of the world's most valuable forest ecosystems. Photo: Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Billman says that while other companies won't be able to validate their goals until next year, they can still get started. Any company will be able to use this first release to assess and prioritize their broader impacts, and prepare to set science-based targets when we have this rollout, which we plan for early next year, she says. What companies won't be able to do, says Billman, is use the SBTN to exaggerate their actions or commitments, or for any other form of greenwashing. They will not be able to claim to be doing their part for a positive future for nature, they will not be able to claim that they have scientific objectives for nature. They'll be able to pretend: we have a target amount of fresh water in this place basically, she said. In this way, we hope to equip activists and NGOs to understand where we have extensive coverage and where we don't. We have no motive or interest to be a greenwashing mechanism. Going forward, the hope is that the Nature Science Goals will not only build on the momentum of the SBTi, but also complement any progress made on the ground by strengthening the link between climate and nature conservation. . I think there's been a lack of recognition in the climate space that we can't solve climate change without stopping the loss of nature, and that nature is our greatest ally, Billman says. I foresee that with the introduction of science-based goals, which need to be rooted in place, there are opportunities for businesses to look more holistically at solving from multiple levers at once, which is better for nature and for people.

