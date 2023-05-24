Superman & Lois Season 3, Episode 9, “The Dress” Recap and Spoilers





The following contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 3, Episode 9, “The Dress,” which debuted Tuesday, May 23 on The CW. With the revelation that Peia is the supervillain Onomatopoeia, Superman and Steel finally have crime boss Bruno Mannheim on the defensive as Superman and Lois The last act of season 3 begins. However, with Mannheim hitting so close to John Henry Irons’ personal life on multiple occasions, John becomes more obsessive about bringing him down, much to Clark Kent’s chagrin. This leads to an escalation in Mannheim and John’s bitter feud, which has repercussions for both men’s families and relationships. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With Peia in DoD custody, John uses him as leverage against Mannheim, withholding visitation rights unless Mannheim relinquishes the assets he stole from the DoD. Clark thinks John is too extreme and vengeful to handle the situation. At the same time, Natalie Irons becomes irritated with her father, forbidding her to see Peia and Mannheim’s son, Matteo, and to watch her more closely. Undeterred, Mannheim sends some of his henchmen to attack John in Smallville, but he easily fends them off without even needing to summon his steel armor. RELATED: The Flash Boss Plans To Cast Arrowverse Heroes Joining Superman & Lois Although Lois is responding well to chemotherapy and preparing for a double mastectomy at the end of treatment, she is upset by the changes in her body. Lois’ fears and anxieties are projected onto a red dress Clark bought her while they were dating, with Lois intending to give the dress away rather than keep it as a reminder. Lana Lang speaks to Lois about her concerns and encourages her to have a frank discussion with Clark about the dress and her fears surrounding it. In Metropolis, Clark tries to reason with Mannheim, offering a more sympathetic alternative to John as he understands what it’s like to support a woman suffering from life-threatening cancer. This meeting is interrupted by John leading a military team to break into and search the Mannheim penthouse apartment in retaliation for the attack on Smallville. Seeing firsthand how John’s decisions are informed by his emotional investment in the destruction of Mannheim, a shrewd general Sam Lane removes him from the task force investigating Intergang. RELATED: Superman & Lois Season 3 Ends on a Cliffhanger Despite No Word on Season 4 Renewal Jonathan Kent and Sarah Cushing arrange a secret meeting between Natalie and Matteo in Smallville while Jonathan reconciles with his brother Jordan over his recent incident as Superboy with the fire department. Angered by the intrusion into his house and the continued inability to see his wife, Mannheim revives Atom Man and has him destroy John’s house, with the resulting fight moving to downtown Smallville. Sensing the battle across town, Clark arrives as Superman just in time to save John, but the collateral damage in Smallville is catastrophic before Atom Man defeats Superman. Before Superman can return to battle, John uses his steel hammer to kill Atom Man, a decision Clark vehemently opposes as his relationship with John takes another hit. Natalie and Matteo argue with their respective parents over John’s insistence on keeping Peia from his family, with Mannheim showing his son his secret lab with recovering Bizarro. In the aftermath of the fight against Atom Man, Clark takes Lois for an impromptu flight while she wears the dress, celebrating her as she prepares for the next stage of her life. Developed for TV by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, with episodes available to stream the following day on The CW App.

