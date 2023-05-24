Men’s golf ranks third in all-district academy team





TAMPA, FL., May 24, 2023 Second year students Chase Gullikson Shubham Jaglan and Jacques Peacock have been named to the 2023 All-Academy District At-Large Men’s Team, as selected by the college sports broadcasters. To be eligible for the honor, players must have a GPA of 3.50 or higher and play in 50% or more of the team’s competitions. Freshmen are not eligible. Academic winners from all districts advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. The winners of the first, second and third All-America Academic Teams will be announced June 21. Gullikson appeared in 11 tournaments in his second season at USF. He posted a top 25. Gullikson notched his first win in a collegiate tournament with an 11-under par 205 at the Veterans Intercollegiate in 2022, his first season as a Bull. Jaglan was named to the AAC Men’s Golf All-Conference Team in addition to earning academic honors. He had his best season in USF averaging 71.94 and led the team with nine rounds in the ’60s. Jaglan posted two top 10s, was second on the team with 15 rounds in par or better and tied for the team lead with seven top 25s. Peacock, who transferred to USF in June 2022, also earned AAC Men’s Golf All-Conference honors. He led the team with an average of 71.66 in his first season as a Bull. Peacock led the Bulls to victory in the Ross Collegiate Classic, earning AAC Player of the Week along the way. He finished third in the tournament, recording all three rounds under par. During the season, he finished in the Top 10 three times and led the team with 18 rounds at par or better. He was tied with Jaglan for the team lead with seven Top 25 finishes and was second to Jaglan with eight innings in the 60s. About USF Men’s Golf The USF men’s golf program has won 17 conference titles and seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five American Athletic Conference Tournament championships in a wire-to-wire fashion, winning four straight from 2015 to 2018. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, includingAlbin Bergstromin 2021, and has earned nine straight NCAA Region appearances, including a 6eplace finish in NCAA championship match-play in 2015. USF is led bySteve Bradleywho has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have won 20 tournaments under Bradley at the start of the 2022-23 season, by far the most under any coach in the history of the program. Follow @USFMGolf on Twitter for the latest program updates. – #GoBulls

