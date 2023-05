42 moments she defined fashion

Enlarge photo In 1963, R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner, then husband and wife, posed for a portrait. At the time, she wore demure looks, like this white dress, and m… more

In 1963, R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner, then husband and wife, posed for a portrait. Back then, she wore demure looks, like this white dress, and mostly matched her hubby. She would later divorce and reveal that Ike was abusive and that she had attempted suicide in 1968 during a low point in their relationship. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 1964. Photo: AB Bell/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images Enlarge photo Playing with Ike in 1966. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images Enlarge photo With Ike in 1969. Photo: Len Trievnor/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 1975. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images Enlarge photo That same year. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 1976, Turner began to launch his more flamboyant style, here with a jumpsuit and knee-high boots. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive//Getty Images Enlarge photo An airport look in 1976. Photo: Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images Enlarge photo During the Turners years with Ike, she didn’t have the money for bespoke fashions, so she tweaked items she found while on tour. Shed go to these li… more

Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images During the Turners years with Ike, she didn’t have the money for bespoke fashions, so she tweaked items she found while on tour. She’d go to these little French clothing boutiques and she’d buy something and then try to trick herself into making a costume out of it, said Bob Mackie, her longtime fashion collaborator. One of Mackies’ flashiest outfits for Turner featured pleated lamwings and fringe that had to be constructed from a chain because he knew the beaded cut would fall apart after a few notoriously kinetic shows from Turner. When she walked across the stage in 1977, the wings spread behind her. I looked like I was about to take flight and fly away, which was exactly how I felt about being alone for the first time, she wrote in her memoirs It’s my life. Enlarge photo In 1977, wearing a suit. Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 1978, at his first solo gig in London since splitting with partner, Ike, Turner debuted a decidedly more liberated look, setting the tone… more

In 1978, at his first solo gig in London since splitting with partner, Ike, Turner debuted a decidedly more liberated look, setting the tone for his style years later. Photo: Gary Merrin/Getty Images Enlarge photo By 1984, Turner had become known for her hair. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Enlarge photo Later that year, she continued her theme of wearing suits, here with a blouse and tie: a powerful look. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives//Getty Im… more

Later that year, she continued her theme of wearing suits, here with a blouse and tie: a powerful look. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive//Getty Images Enlarge photo That same year, she posed for a portrait at her home in Los Angeles. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images Enlarge photo She started wearing leather in 1984, a look that would return over the decades. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images Enlarge photo She wore a red dress and belt in 1985, a year that stood out as a peak style moment for Turner. Photo: Steve Rapport/Getty Images Enlarge photo His “Private Dancer Tour” defined his new look and helped establish Turner as a major solo artist and live performer. It is often considered… more

His “Private Dancer Tour” defined his new look and helped establish Turner as a major solo artist and live performer. He is often considered one of the best comebacks in music history. Photo: Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images Enlarge photo This flame look, which she worked with Bob Mackie for her tour, would highlight her catchy era: the one that married its disco and its rock… more

Photo: Richard Young/Shutterstock This flame look, which she worked with Bob Mackie for her tour, would come to highlight her captivating era: the one that married her disco and rock and roll personas on stage. When Beyoncé paid tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2005, she wore a version of the dress. Enlarge photo Turner wore another leather dress while on tour at Wembley Arena in 1985. Photo: Solomon NJie/Getty Images Enlarge photo More leather in Brussels, Belgium, during his tour. Photo: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images Enlarge photo Turner and Lionel Richie in 1985. Photo: Press Images/Getty Images Enlarge photo Turner and Cher in 1985. Photo: Robin Platzer/Images Press/Getty Images Enlarge photo Red became one of Turner’s defining colors throughout her fashion career, shown here in 1987. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images Enlarge photo Redder in Rio in 1988. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images Enlarge photo Silver was another of his signature colors, showing the boldness of his style throughout the 90s. Photo: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images Enlarge photo A golden dress in 1990, her fabulous time. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 1991. Photo: United Archives/ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images Enlarge photo Backstage at his concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 1993. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 1995 Turner sang the theme song for the Bond movie golden eye and wore this matching puffy dress. Photo: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Enlarge photo Here, in 1997, Turner showed off his famous assets: his legs. Three years earlier, it had insured them for 3.2 million. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Imag… more

Here, in 1997, Turner showed off his famous assets: his legs. Three years earlier, it had insured them for 3.2 million. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 2000 during a performance in Chicago. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images Enlarge photo Turner reflected on her love of leather when she performed at the 2000 Super Bowl. Photo: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images Enlarge photo In 2002 during an evening in Paris for Cartier. Turner would later wear this dress when she was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2005. Photo: Bertrand Rin… more

In 2002 during an evening in Paris for Cartier. Turner would later wear this dress when she was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2005. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Enlarge photo Turner lent his voice to the Brother Bear soundtrack in 2003, giving us a leather miniskirt moment at the film’s New York premiere. Photo: M… more

Turner lent his voice to the Brother Bear soundtrack in 2003, giving us a leather miniskirt moment at the film’s New York premiere. Photo: M. Von Holden/FilmMagic/Getty Images Enlarge photo In one of her favorite brands, Armani, during the ready-to-wear parade of Milanese houses in 2007. It was especially at this time that she began to change… more

In one of her favorite brands, Armani, during the Milan ready-to-wear fashion show in 2007. It was especially at this time that she began to change her hairstyle. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 2008, Turner and Beyonc performed in matching silver looks at the Grammys. Turner liked capri pants. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Get… more

In 2008, Turner and Beyonc performed in matching silver looks at the Grammys. Turner liked capri pants. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Enlarge photo Kick-off of her European tour in Cologne in sequins and rhinestones in 2009. And legs. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images Enlarge photo In 2010 in a killer cape during Paris Couture Fashion Week at the Giorgio Armani Priv show, one of her favorite brands. Photo: Richa… more

In 2010 in a killer cape during Paris Couture Fashion Week at the Giorgio Armani Priv show, one of her favorite brands. Photo: Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images Enlarge photo Wearing a cobweb dress while presenting at the Netherlands Music Awards in 2016. Photo: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images Enlarge photo In 2018, in dainty gloves as she sat front row at one of her final Giorgio Armani Priv shows during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Photo: Cygne Gallet… more

In 2018, in dainty gloves as she sat front row at one of her final Giorgio Armani Priv shows during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images Enlarge photo In 2019 in a fabulous hat at the premiere of Tina Das Tina Turner Musical in Hamburg. Photo: Franziska Krug/Getty Images Enlarge photo Arrival on Broadway for the opening night of Tina The Musical Tina Turner in 2019. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecut.com/2023/05/tina-turner-fashion-moments.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos