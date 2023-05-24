42 moments she defined fashion

Enlarge photo In 1963, R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner, then husband and wife, posed for a portrait. At the time, she wore demure looks, like this white dress, and m… more

In 1963, R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner, then husband and wife, posed for a portrait. Back then, she wore demure looks, like this white dress, and mostly matched her hubby. She would later divorce and reveal that Ike was abusive and that she had attempted suicide in 1968 during a low point in their relationship. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 1964. Photo: AB Bell/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Playing with Ike in 1966. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Enlarge photo With Ike in 1969. Photo: Len Trievnor/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 1975. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Enlarge photo That same year. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 1976, Turner began to launch his more flamboyant style, here with a jumpsuit and knee-high boots. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive//Getty Images

Enlarge photo An airport look in 1976. Photo: Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images

Enlarge photo During the Turners years with Ike, she didn’t have the money for bespoke fashions, so she tweaked items she found while on tour. Shed go to these li… more

Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images During the Turners years with Ike, she didn’t have the money for bespoke fashions, so she tweaked items she found while on tour. She’d go to these little French clothing boutiques and she’d buy something and then try to trick herself into making a costume out of it, said Bob Mackie, her longtime fashion collaborator. One of Mackies’ flashiest outfits for Turner featured pleated lamwings and fringe that had to be constructed from a chain because he knew the beaded cut would fall apart after a few notoriously kinetic shows from Turner. When she walked across the stage in 1977, the wings spread behind her. I looked like I was about to take flight and fly away, which was exactly how I felt about being alone for the first time, she wrote in her memoirs It’s my life.

Enlarge photo In 1977, wearing a suit. Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 1978, at his first solo gig in London since splitting with partner, Ike, Turner debuted a decidedly more liberated look, setting the tone… more

In 1978, at his first solo gig in London since splitting with partner, Ike, Turner debuted a decidedly more liberated look, setting the tone for his style years later. Photo: Gary Merrin/Getty Images

Enlarge photo By 1984, Turner had become known for her hair. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Later that year, she continued her theme of wearing suits, here with a blouse and tie: a powerful look. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives//Getty Im… more

Later that year, she continued her theme of wearing suits, here with a blouse and tie: a powerful look. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive//Getty Images

Enlarge photo That same year, she posed for a portrait at her home in Los Angeles. Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Getty Images

Enlarge photo She started wearing leather in 1984, a look that would return over the decades. Photo: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge photo She wore a red dress and belt in 1985, a year that stood out as a peak style moment for Turner. Photo: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Enlarge photo His “Private Dancer Tour” defined his new look and helped establish Turner as a major solo artist and live performer. It is often considered… more

His “Private Dancer Tour” defined his new look and helped establish Turner as a major solo artist and live performer. He is often considered one of the best comebacks in music history. Photo: Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images

Enlarge photo This flame look, which she worked with Bob Mackie for her tour, would highlight her catchy era: the one that married its disco and its rock… more

Photo: Richard Young/Shutterstock This flame look, which she worked with Bob Mackie for her tour, would come to highlight her captivating era: the one that married her disco and rock and roll personas on stage. When Beyoncé paid tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2005, she wore a version of the dress.

Enlarge photo Turner wore another leather dress while on tour at Wembley Arena in 1985. Photo: Solomon NJie/Getty Images

Enlarge photo More leather in Brussels, Belgium, during his tour. Photo: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Turner and Lionel Richie in 1985. Photo: Press Images/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Turner and Cher in 1985. Photo: Robin Platzer/Images Press/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Red became one of Turner’s defining colors throughout her fashion career, shown here in 1987. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Redder in Rio in 1988. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Silver was another of his signature colors, showing the boldness of his style throughout the 90s. Photo: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Enlarge photo A golden dress in 1990, her fabulous time. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 1991. Photo: United Archives/ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images

Enlarge photo Backstage at his concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 1993. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 1995 Turner sang the theme song for the Bond movie golden eye and wore this matching puffy dress. Photo: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Here, in 1997, Turner showed off his famous assets: his legs. Three years earlier, it had insured them for 3.2 million. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Imag… more

Here, in 1997, Turner showed off his famous assets: his legs. Three years earlier, it had insured them for 3.2 million. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 2000 during a performance in Chicago. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Turner reflected on her love of leather when she performed at the 2000 Super Bowl. Photo: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 2002 during an evening in Paris for Cartier. Turner would later wear this dress when she was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2005. Photo: Bertrand Rin… more

In 2002 during an evening in Paris for Cartier. Turner would later wear this dress when she was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2005. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Turner lent his voice to the Brother Bear soundtrack in 2003, giving us a leather miniskirt moment at the film’s New York premiere. Photo: M… more

Turner lent his voice to the Brother Bear soundtrack in 2003, giving us a leather miniskirt moment at the film’s New York premiere. Photo: M. Von Holden/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In one of her favorite brands, Armani, during the ready-to-wear parade of Milanese houses in 2007. It was especially at this time that she began to change… more

In one of her favorite brands, Armani, during the Milan ready-to-wear fashion show in 2007. It was especially at this time that she began to change her hairstyle. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 2008, Turner and Beyonc performed in matching silver looks at the Grammys. Turner liked capri pants. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Get… more

In 2008, Turner and Beyonc performed in matching silver looks at the Grammys. Turner liked capri pants. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Kick-off of her European tour in Cologne in sequins and rhinestones in 2009. And legs. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 2010 in a killer cape during Paris Couture Fashion Week at the Giorgio Armani Priv show, one of her favorite brands. Photo: Richa… more

In 2010 in a killer cape during Paris Couture Fashion Week at the Giorgio Armani Priv show, one of her favorite brands. Photo: Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images

Enlarge photo Wearing a cobweb dress while presenting at the Netherlands Music Awards in 2016. Photo: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 2018, in dainty gloves as she sat front row at one of her final Giorgio Armani Priv shows during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Photo: Cygne Gallet… more

In 2018, in dainty gloves as she sat front row at one of her final Giorgio Armani Priv shows during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Enlarge photo In 2019 in a fabulous hat at the premiere of Tina Das Tina Turner Musical in Hamburg. Photo: Franziska Krug/Getty Images