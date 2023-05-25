Princess Leia’s dress and the Dark Knight’s Batpod are set to fetch millions at auction





Other accessories set to fetch big at auction include Brad Pitt's Troy shield, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord helmet and a Poltergeist clown doll.



If you have millions of dollars to spend, you could become the owner of some iconic accessories from the history of cinema and television. accessories store announced a new auction to be held next month for movie and television memorabilia. It will be June 28-30 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles where it will feature a variety of accessories that are collectively worth over $12 million. This is one of the world’s largest live auctions of movie and television memorabilia and will feature over 1,400 unique and original items.

One of the standout accessories of the whole lot would be Princess Leia’s unique dress worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: A New Hope. Auctioneers expect the dress to cost between $1 million and $2 million. And it’s not the only accessory that should reach such a sale price, because Christian Bale’s Batpod from The black Knight And The dark knight rises is also up for auction and similarly estimated at $1-2 million. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Here are some of the other high-value items up for auction along with their estimated selling prices: Evil Clown Doll Matching Screen of Fighting spirit (1982), $200,000-$400,000

Star-Lord Light Helmet of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) guardians of the galaxy (2014), $100,000 – $200,000

Norris (Charles Hallahan) Spider Head The thing (1982), $100,000-$200,000

Castaway Coat of Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) Titanic (1997), $100,000-$200,000

Cuirass matching the screen of General Maximus (Russell Crowe) Gladiator (2000), $80,000 – $160,000

Costume matches screen and photo of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) from Voight Kampff and Batty’s fight scenes in blade runner (1982), $80,000-$160,000

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) Distressed Costume with Glasses Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), $75,000-$150,000

Ray Kinsella Baseball Glove Matching Screen Autographed by Kevin Costner and Related Gear from field of dreams (1989), $70,000-$140,000

Mario Kirner Collection: Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder) Screen Matching Hockey Mask Friday the 13th Part VII: New Blood (1988), $60,000-$120,000

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Cracked Mjolnir Hammer from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), $60,000 – $120,000

Distressed Stone Hammer by Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) The Shawshank Redemption (1994), $50,000-$100,000

Steve McQueen Production Company 1971 Husqvarna 400 Cross Motorcycle Solar Generation$50,000 – $100,000

Batman (Michael Keaton) Batsuit Costume Display Batman (1989), $40,000-$80,000 Related: Why Lucasfilm Should Recast Han, Luke & Leia For Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Movie

Not everyone can afford a Batpod Warner Bros./Propstore If you don’t have a few million to spare, there are much cheaper accessories to buy, comparatively, at auction. Some of the cheapest bundles include Jacque Grande’s (Justin Timberlake) hockey jersey from The Love Guru (2008), estimated to sell for between $800 and $1600; Pat’s costume (Bradley Cooper) Silver Linings Playbook (2012), estimated between $800 and $1,600; and Praul Brenner’s (John Travolta) army uniform costume from The General’s Daughter (1999), est. $1,200 to $2,400. Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from Wednesday, June 28 through Friday, June 30.

