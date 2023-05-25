Bengals’ Joe Burrow partners with clothing line where 100% of proceeds will go to helping others

Joe Burrow is determined to present the first Vince Lombardi Trophy to Ohio State, the state that blossomed from a prep star to a NFL Pro Bowl quarterback. The Bengals quarterback is also determined to make a lasting impact in his home country that goes far beyond the football field.

During the 2022 season, Burrow partnered with Where I’m From to create a clothing line where 100% of the profits went at its foundationwhose mission is to provide resources and support to the disadvantaged and underserved.

As you can imagine, the clothes were selling like hot cakes whilegenerating nearly $66,000for the foundation. Burrow’s Foundation reopened the clothing lineWednesday, and it will remain open until June 6.

Burrow’s foundation recently made headlines when it agreed to pay for 20 local families at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to receive mental health treatment, as reported by Brandon Sabo, who hosts “The Mind Game” podcast. Burrow’s father told Sabo that the foundation couldn’t narrow down the list of families who needed help, so they decided to help each one.

“A mom, one of her comments was that it was the best day of her life,” said Burrow’s father, Jimmy, who serves as the foundation’s vice president. “Things like that really make you appreciate the fact that we have this opportunity to help.”

In addition to her role as elementary school principal, Burrow’s mother, Robin, serves as secretary and treasurer of her foundation. She said her son’s passion for helping others may have stemmed from stories he heard when he was growing up in Athens, Ohio.

“When I started teaching, I would come home and tell little stories, just things that broke my heart,” she recalls. “It’s sad when families don’t have the resources and can’t afford to get the things they need. So I think he’s heard a lot of those stories and he’s taken them to heart.”

Burrow’s passion for helping others is well known. It was the main focus of his speech after winning the Heisman Trophy after his prolific 2019 season at LSU. Burrow’s speech inspired the creation of a foundation that raised more than $500,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry.

“Coming from southeast Ohio, the poverty rate is almost double the national average,” Burrow said during his speech, via sports news. “There are so many people out there who don’t have much, and I’m here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who come home with little food on the table, hungry after school. You can be here too.”

Along with his work in the community, Burrow continues to make headlines on the football field. He recently caused a stir among Bengals fans with his new look as he arrived for the team’s voluntary off-season workouts. Along with sporting a new haircut, Burrow also looks noticeably stronger as he prepares to enter his fourth season in Cincinnati.

Bengals fans are hoping Burrow and the Bengals can work out a long-term deal this summer. Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in late March that the two sides had had preliminary discussions about an extension.

The 26-year-old quarterback just completed a 2022 season that saw him throw for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns in 16 games. After a 12-4 regular season, Burrow led the Bengals to playoff wins over the Ravens and Bills. Cincinnati came just short against the potential superbowl Champions Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

After coming closer over the past two years, the Bengals hope to break through in 2023. Cincinnati made arguably the biggest free agency move when they signed Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. three times. Bengals bolstered their defense by using their first three picks to select passing thrower Myles Murphy, cornerback DJ Turner II and defensive back Jordan Battle. Cincinnati used its middle picks to add depth at skill positions, selecting wide Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas and running back Chase Brown.

All of these moves were no doubt made to help maximize the bounty of their quarterback, whose actions off the field are just as impressive as his exploits on it.