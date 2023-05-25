Fashion
Bride says she wore a see-through wedding dress to send a message to her future daughter: ‘Be fearless’
A lifestyle vlogger from Sydney, Australia has gone viral for saying the see-through wedding dress she wore during her after–party was made to send a message to his future daughter.
Ashley Raso, who works as a development manager and shares fashion, beauty, wellness and home content on TikTok, showed her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her sheer lace dress personalized.
The 23-second music video was uploaded on Tuesday, May 9, and was accompanied by on-screen text and text-to-speech narration.
“POV: You wore a see-through wedding dress to teach your future daughter not to be afraid,” the caption reads.
Raso hired House of Harper Australia, a luxury ready-to-wear and bespoke bridal wear company, to craft her after-party dress, which featured loose lace sleeves, a cut-out back with buttons, a sweep train and an opaque strapless bra and underwear set.
“I’ve had a passion for design and fashion all my life and so when I went to Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to make a sheer wedding dress, the [ultimate] fashion statement, [they] were instantly thrilled and on board,” Raso wrote in the caption of his video.
“We pushed each other [to] think creatively and outside the box, while keeping the dress refined and elegant,” she continued. “The final product.”
Fox News Digital has reached out to Raso and House of Harper Australia for comment.
The Rasos video has generated 265,000 views, 19,100 likes, 1,772 shares, 986 saves and 78 comments on TikTok.
Users of the video-sharing app have mostly backed Rasos’ post-wedding fashion statement and the message she hopes to convey to her future daughter.
“I can’t, you are an icon,” greeted a TikTok user.
“It’s beautiful,” another user commented.
“Love the covered but uncovered look at the same time,” another user shared. “That’s exactly what I want.”
A few reviewers wrote that they thought the design might be too edgy for a wedding, even as an after-party dress.
“My mom would conniption but I love it for you,” wrote one TikToker.
“She’s practically naked,” one user commented. “I’m sorry, I disagree.”
Others have made it a point to defend Raso from criticism.
“Unafraid of all the lame comments from haters who missed the point,” one user wrote. “Her day her dress her life people.”
“I know this drove all the good people crazy,” one user commented, who received a response from Raso, saying, “My immediate family loved this so much.”
Sheer, see-through wedding dresses have become increasingly popular in recent years, with bridal wear designers creating illusion dresses that portray a nude appearance with lace overlays, dresses with peekaboo cutouts and cropped sets in two pieces.
The daring looks were showcased on the catwalks at Bridal Fashion Week events in New York, Barcelona and Milan.
Raso uploaded TikTok videos to show she wore a different wedding dress for her ceremony and reception.
