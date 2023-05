TikTok Trend Shows Guys Ditching Skinny Jeans For Wide Leg Pants – Robb Report

While plenty of men have long embraced our pant leg widening, some corners of Gen Z on the internet seemed to have only discovered the trend to denigrate it, of course. Skinny jeans, the ubiquitous staple that dominated men’s casual wardrobes for most of the years and into the early 2010s, officially declared dead by TikTok men in the platform’s latest trending craze, which sees guys ditching their skinny jeans in favor of baggier pants. Content creators like Ethan Glenn and Marco Corradi have posted before and after videos revealing their new casual pants, prompting comments from users ranging from “I hope this inspires all men” to “The greatest clothing transition” . It was like a whole new world,” to “That should be a public service announcement. Back in 2021, Robb Report wrote about the comeback of pleated pants for men, which at one point was considered a fashion faux pas. As tailor Paolo Martorano told us at the time, pleated pants fell out of favor due to poorly designed pleats that opened up either because the pants weren’t cut wide enough or didn’t have a tall enough. “At the time, pleated trousers were quite common, and most of what was worn I would consider ‘your father’s patched trousers’ – big and baggy,” added draper Sid Mashburn of what has inspired the backlash in the first place. “In the decade that followed, plain-front pants became the norm, so now it’s almost punk rock to wear pleats.” Today, if the new TikTok trend is any indication, young Gen Z men favor jeans with a relaxed fit or straight leg. One of the most popular styles is the NW1 Relaxed straight fit from Blackhorse Lane, available in a variety of plain raw denim, designed with a high back and roomy legs that rise from the knee down for a classic 1950s look.

