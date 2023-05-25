What Last Season’s Estate Fashion Means For Shiv, Kendall, And Roman





Successions suits provided a four-season symphony of neutrals and fine materials, courtesy of the Emmy-nominated designer Michelle Matland. For the most part, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) neglected bright colors and flashy designs instead choosing understated luxury looks in black, navy, gray, cream and khaki to tastefully complete their journey through a ring of hell built by Logan Roy. Despite these design parameters, Matland had fun throughout the series, dressing Shiv in head-to-toe white for her mother Carolines’ wedding as a fashion choice. FU, For example. This season, when the Waystar team took a last-minute hike to Norway for the GoJo summit, Matland thought Shiv wouldn’t have had time to pack up properly and put her in a belted Mackage trench coat with a Dorito-orange quilted lining. (There was something funny about the fact that she didn’t look exactly like Shiv and that was kind of inappropriate, Matland said HuffPo.) For Logan’s funeral, during last week’s episode of Church & State, Matland asked Logan’s wives and mistresses to wear various pieces of emerald jewelry and bobs the billionaire had them offered over the years, indicating their years of service like stripes on a uniform. Shiv (Sarah Snook) wearing a Mackage trench coat at the GoJo summit in Norway, with Matsson (Alexander Skarsgrd’).By Graeme Hunter/HBO. During a phone call with VFbefore the series finale, Matland says that, despite his quick jokes, Roman actually has no humor in his clothes. In Church and State, the audience peeks at the costume shelves in their dressing room as they prepare for the eulogy that never was. Matland says, I think Roman’s closet hasn’t changed since he was 17. Roman is the only sibling paying homage to Logan sartorially this season, she says, at one point wearing the patriarchs’ go-to: a sweater. I don’t think anyone else in the script is trying to imitate their father, she says. They identify with him a lot, but not through the costumes. Shiv (Sarah Snook) dressed in blue (!) in the first season, with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).By Peter Kramer/HBO.

