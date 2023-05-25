Fashion
Reviews | State-imposed gender conformity is an affront to everyone’s right to self-expression
American transgender people are under attack. Across the country, Republicans have introduced a flurry of laws to restrict access to gender-affirming health care, censor how gender is discussed in schools, bar trans people from using public restrooms, and even ban drag shows and cross-dressing on stage. In March, Tennessee criminalized drag shows where children are present. In April, Montana Republicans ousted Rep. Zooey Zephyr from the State House floor in part for her vocal opposition to a similar bill, which is now directed to the governor’s office.
Attacks on gender nonconformity and cross-dressing in particular have a long history in America. Anti-drag laws similar to the one passed in Tennessee and even more restrictive bans on cross-dressing were part of municipal penal codes for most of the 20th century. But just as the laws are not new, neither is the fight against them. During the 1960s and 1970s, gender-nonconforming activists argued that dress censorship hurts anyone who strays from rigid gender norms. These activists won in court. Looking back on their victories can inspire trans people and their allies today, not only by highlighting effective legal strategies, but also by reminding us that state-enforced gender conformity is an affront to everyone’s right to speak out.
Legal attacks on gender expression like those enacted today in Florida, Iowa, Montana, and elsewhere bear uncanny similarities to those that were on the books for much of the 20th century: Next, cities across the country have criminalized appearing in public in a dress that does not belong to her gender. Others banned female impersonators or masquerading. These laws were regularly used to harass and discredit anyone who transgressed gender norms, including feminists who wore men’s clothing to protest gender inequality, sex workers reporting they were available for betrothed , flirty artists, transvestites and people who today might identify as transgender. The arrests could have major consequences. Many people arrested under these orders have lost their jobs and their families.
Others have endured violence and humiliation from the police. Tony Mayes, a Houston trans woman, went out of her way to avoid breaking a law banning cross-dressing with intent to dress up in the mid-1970s. She went so far as to ask the city council and the police department for identity cards. identity to protect trans people from these arrests. When they refused, Mrs. Mayes began carry a sign who has read My body is masculine to avoid the appearance of hiding his identity. The police still arrested him eight times in three years. At one point, she spent nine hours in a men’s prison. I felt bad, she later told a reporter. I had my wig ripped off and there were a lot of remarks that I didn’t like. The publicity meant that she was immediately recognized everywhere, could not find work and had no income. She decided to constitutionally challenge Houston’s order so others could avoid the same harassment.
Mrs. Mayes was not alone. Defendants had long challenged their arrest under these laws, but in the late 1960s and 1970s a network of gender-nonconforming activists began winning constitutional claims. These lawsuits have helped to consolidate a growing political and social network of people who have transgressed gender norms. gender outlaw, to use the evocative phrase of author Kate Bornstein, some of whom have identified as transvestites, street queens and transsexuals. Gender outlaws helped defeat similar ordinances in at least 16 cities in the late 1980s, according to my research.
Some litigants argued that cross-dressing bans were unconstitutionally vague. Lawyers have even taken fashion writers to court to testify that it was impossible to determine, for example, the gender of a pair of shoes. In the words of a judge: What distinguishes the high-heeled shoe for men from the shoe for women? Is it the thickness of the heel or the sole, the design of the toe, the contour of the instep or what? Other litigants have suggested that gender nonconformity deserves full constitutional protection. When two trans women were arrested in Chicago, for example, they successfully argued that the law violated their constitutional right to dress as they pleased, based on the First and Fourteenth Amendment guarantees of free speech. .
These victories tied transgender rights to the larger idea that the Constitution protects gender nonconformity generally. They reminded the courts that all people have an equal right to choose how they present themselves in public, including in their choice of clothing and hairstyle. Transgender people, sure, but also people who flirt with or appreciate a range of fashions or reject male or female standards of presentation for whatever reason. In other words, the virtue of these lawsuits was that they both advanced transgender rights. And protected a key area of self-expression for others.
We would do well to remember this story as we confront the anti-trans political machine. Now, as then, swipe bans are subject to constitutional challenges for vagueness and suppression of free speech. Indeed, a drag theater troupe in Memphis has already raised a First Amendment challenge to Tennessee law, winning a temporary restraining order in federal court. Other bills will be vulnerable to similar arguments.
It can be tempting to view swiping bans as a relatively minor sideshow in the larger attack on transgender people. After all, the real goal seems to be to weed out transgender people of all ages. According to journalist and activist Erin Reed, 16 states now prohibit trans youth from accessing the best medical practices. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida recently began compile a list students who have sought treatment for gender dysphoria; on May 17, he signed a set of laws drastically restricting trans people’s access to health care. A leading conservative activist told The New York Times that his organization intended to ban gender-affirming health care for all trans people, including adults, but focused on children due consensus that this is a political winner.
This strategy thrives where non-transgender people believe that attacks on trans people do not affect them. But this argument is exactly upside down. Whether we are transgender or cisgender, we are all harmed by state-imposed gender norms. Just like those of the 1970s, today’s fashions criss-cross the gender binarySince luxury brands For Athletics. Gender play across clothing, whether someone is trying on traditionally masculine or feminine styles or selecting non-gendered options, is more popular than ever. Slip bans undermine this fundamental freedom to express our gender through personal appearance and performance, regardless of our sex assigned at birth. History powerfully reminds us that trans civil rights strengthen freedom of personal expression for all.
Kate Redburn (@k_redburn) is a legal historian and scholar at Columbia Law School.
The Times undertakes to publish a variety of letters For the editor. We would like to know what you think of this article or one of our articles. Here is some advice. And here is our email: [email protected].
Follow the Opinion section of the New York Times on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) And instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/24/opinion/anti-drag-laws-anti-trans-law-suits.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | State-imposed gender conformity is an affront to everyone’s right to self-expression
- Google debuts AI product image generation tool for sellers
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan softens demand for early vote amid party crackdown
- Hungary becomes more important for China
- Trump had an escalator. DeSantis had a seizure.
- Australia and India seek closer economic ties and cooperation on critical minerals
- Wanting a gig in Indonesia, Coldplay turns out to have been ignored by Jokowi
- British mathematician accuses Quality Assurance Agency (QA) of politicizing curriculum
- Incarnation of a ray of sunshine: Canadian actress and musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
- Modernization, CX by Fed Experts – MeriTalk
- This group voted for Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Hear why they fear a potential rematch
- Boris Johnson’s allies threaten to call by-election over new row breaking Covid rules