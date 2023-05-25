Reviews | State-imposed gender conformity is an affront to everyone’s right to self-expression

American transgender people are under attack. Across the country, Republicans have introduced a flurry of laws to restrict access to gender-affirming health care, censor how gender is discussed in schools, bar trans people from using public restrooms, and even ban drag shows and cross-dressing on stage. In March, Tennessee criminalized drag shows where children are present. In April, Montana Republicans ousted Rep. Zooey Zephyr from the State House floor in part for her vocal opposition to a similar bill, which is now directed to the governor’s office.

Attacks on gender nonconformity and cross-dressing in particular have a long history in America. Anti-drag laws similar to the one passed in Tennessee and even more restrictive bans on cross-dressing were part of municipal penal codes for most of the 20th century. But just as the laws are not new, neither is the fight against them. During the 1960s and 1970s, gender-nonconforming activists argued that dress censorship hurts anyone who strays from rigid gender norms. These activists won in court. Looking back on their victories can inspire trans people and their allies today, not only by highlighting effective legal strategies, but also by reminding us that state-enforced gender conformity is an affront to everyone’s right to speak out.

Legal attacks on gender expression like those enacted today in Florida, Iowa, Montana, and elsewhere bear uncanny similarities to those that were on the books for much of the 20th century: Next, cities across the country have criminalized appearing in public in a dress that does not belong to her gender. Others banned female impersonators or masquerading. These laws were regularly used to harass and discredit anyone who transgressed gender norms, including feminists who wore men’s clothing to protest gender inequality, sex workers reporting they were available for betrothed , flirty artists, transvestites and people who today might identify as transgender. The arrests could have major consequences. Many people arrested under these orders have lost their jobs and their families.

Others have endured violence and humiliation from the police. Tony Mayes, a Houston trans woman, went out of her way to avoid breaking a law banning cross-dressing with intent to dress up in the mid-1970s. She went so far as to ask the city council and the police department for identity cards. identity to protect trans people from these arrests. When they refused, Mrs. Mayes began carry a sign who has read My body is masculine to avoid the appearance of hiding his identity. The police still arrested him eight times in three years. At one point, she spent nine hours in a men’s prison. I felt bad, she later told a reporter. I had my wig ripped off and there were a lot of remarks that I didn’t like. The publicity meant that she was immediately recognized everywhere, could not find work and had no income. She decided to constitutionally challenge Houston’s order so others could avoid the same harassment.