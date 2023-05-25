Nordstrom Biannual Sale: 17 Must-Have Fashion Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

It’s here! The semi-annual Nordstrom sale has just launched, and its discount after discount after discount from now until June 4th. shopping to do!

Some items are already sold out, so there’s no time to waste. Well, show off 17 of our top fashion picks below!

Tops

1. Our absolute favorite:How cuteFree People Gardenia Eyelet Crop Top? You can even wear it upside down if you prefer something less low-cut. It was $98, now it’s $74!

2. We also like:Say hello to your new everyday t-shirt: theZella Scoop Neck Support Tee, featuring a shelf bra with removable cups. Originally $49, it now starts at $22!

3. We cannot forget:With its ruffles and fluidity, thisVince Camuto tunic blouse is as fluid and comfortable as it is chic and sophisticated. It used to cost $79, but you can grab it for $59 right now!

4. Bonuses: On sale in several colors, thisNordstrom Buttonhole is a polished poplin piece that you can wear on its own or as a summer layer. It was $79, but now it starts at $32!

Dresses

5. Our absolute favorite:Are you going to a wedding, a romantic date or a formal gala? You won’t want to miss this navy Eliza J Lace Layered Dress while it’s 50% off. Originally $228, now it’s only $114!

6. We also like:Whether you’re gearing up for a picnic in the park or shopping downtown, you’ll want itBoden Cotton Blend Summer Dress ready to go in your closet. It used to cost $98, but it’s gone down to $69!

7. We cannot forget:Dress it up, dress it down, wear it everywhere. ThisLost + Wander floral halter dress deserves attention. It was $128, now it’s $64!

8. Bonuses:Looking for something trendy, young and fun? Feast your eyes on thisBP. Printed knit dress. Originally $39, it’s only $29 right now!

9. Additional Credit:If you need something black tie approved, you won’t find a better deal and a prettier design than with this one.Asymmetric sequined evening dress Lulus. It’s $88 at full price, but it’s only $66 during the Nordstrom sale!

Down

10. Our absolute favorite:When it’s hot outside but you can’t (or don’t want to) wear shorts, go for a pair of these breezyCaslon linen-blend trousers. They used to be $59, now they’re $40!

11. We also like:Oh how we love to nab a pair of high quality leggings on super sale! TheseSweaty Betty space-dyed leggings were originally $108, but now they’re $54!

12. We cannot forget:Long skirts and dresses are all the rage right now, so obviously that was all about that CeCe Smocked Ruffle Maxi Skirt. It used to be $89, but now it’s $58!

13. Bonuses:Shorts are notoriously hard to buy, but we were about to make it easy for you by linking you to these Topshop roll hem denim mom shorts. Originally $58, they currently start at $41!

Shoes

14. Our absolute favorite:Immediate obsession! How lucky is our favorite colorway of theseNike Air Force 1 Shadow Trainers is this one for sale? It used to be $120, but now it’s $90!

15. We also like:If you don’t have a pair of sandals you absolutely love, now is the best time of year to change that up. Check out these braidsDolce Vita Indy Sandals marked down from $80 to $48 in four colors!

16. We cannot forget:Do you prefer a heeled sandal? Well you’re bound to fall in love with these Open Edit Stella Sandals. They used to be $70, but now they start at $35!

17. Bonuses:Think we won’t be wearing UGG boots in the summer? Hmm, think again! The Naval Blue shade of these Classic UGG Ultra Mini Boots is reduced from $140 to $91!

